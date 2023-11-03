Fast Lane: BMW’s fourth electric crossover, EV insurance with protection against hackers

BMW iX2 and iX1 arriving early next year

BMW has unveiled a new X2, along with its first compact electric crossover, the iX2, which is slated to arrive by the late first quarter of 2024.

The new X2 has grown by 194mm in length over its predecessor to 4,554mm, by 21mm in width to 1,845mm and by 64mm in height to 1,590mm. It has a luggage capacity of 560 litres, with the iX2 offering a little less at 525 litres.

The first electric variant will be the iX2 xDrive30, which is powered by two motors with a combined output of 230kW and 494Nm. The all-wheel drive hits 100kmh in 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 180kmh. With a 64.8kWh battery, it promises a range of up to 449km.

The long-delayed iX1, meanwhile, is slated to debut at the Singapore Motorshow in January 2024.

Insurance which covers damage caused by hackers

Motor insurer Allianz has introduced a policy specifically for electric vehicles (EVs) that covers loss or damage arising from malicious cyber acts – even when the vehicle is operated under Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (semi-autonomous mode). And if the car is less than two years old and damaged beyond repair, it will be replaced with a new one.

The policy also extends a lifetime warranty on repairs that covers rectification of workmanship defects.

Renault Clio to have dual-motor hybrid variant