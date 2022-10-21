Fast Lane: Electric Rolls-Royce, Jeep Avenger, Audi which clears the air

An electric two-door luxe barge weighing nearly 3 tonnes
Behold the Spectre, Rolls-Royce’s first electric car. The two-door four-seater is expected to have a range of 520km, and offers 900Nm of instant torque from its 430kW powertrain. It is projected to hit 100kmh in 4.5 seconds.
The Spectre is 5,453mm long, 2,080mm wide and 1,559mm tall, with a wheelbase of 3,210mm. It weighs a hefty 2,975kg, making it one of the heaviest cars around.
Worldwide deliveries are slated to start in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Audi cars which trap airborne dust on the go
Regardless of a vehicle’s drive system, 85 per cent of the fine dust in road traffic is caused by brake, tyre or road abrasion.
Audi has tied up with supplier Mann+Hummel to develop a filter for the front end of a car which can collect particulate matter from its environment. The system is said to ensure that not only the car’s own particulate emissions are absorbed, but also those of other vehicles.
The filter is integrated into the vehicle’s existing airflow in front of the radiator so only a few modifications to the car are necessary, keeping costs down. The filter element is controlled via a switchable cooling air inlet and its mechanical function is comparable with that of a vacuum cleaner.
Avenger promises to be no-compromise electric Jeep
Jeep’s new electric 4x4 concept is called Avenger. It promises hardcore off-road capability, with an approach angle of 21 degrees, a departure angle of 34 degrees, a breakover angle of 20 degrees and a ground clearance of more than 200mm.
Its front end has additional protection, with thicker cladding, and there are extra built-in flood lights to improve visibility when driving at night. On top, a lightweight roof cargo system with a belt system secures and compresses luggage.
Tall, compact Renault 4 electric crossover
The Renault 4 is an electric vision of a model the manufacturer discontinued decades ago.
The battery-powered compact crossover with retro lines has a 200mm ground clearance, and thick tyres on 19-inch rims. It measures 4,160mm long, 1,950mm wide and 1,900mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,570mm.
Renault would say only that the drivetrain consists of a wound rotor, a technology the company has been using for 10 years and which offers better efficiency than permanent magnet motors, and does not use rare earths.
BMW teams up with Japanese battery-maker
Envision AESC, a world-leading Japanese electric vehicle battery technology company, has announced a multi-year partnership with BMW Group to supply battery cells for the group’s next-generation electric vehicles.
Envision AESC will invest in a new 30GWh battery manufacturing plant in South Carolina, which will be powered by 100 per cent net-zero carbon energy. The company will supply battery cells that result in 20 per cent more energy density, faster charging speeds and an extended range of up to 30 per cent for electric models produced in BMW Group’s Spartanburg plant by 2030.
Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV with up to 505kW of power
The Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV is a tallish version of the EQE electric saloon. It is powered by two electric motors with up to 505kW of output which goes to a variable all-wheel-drive system.
The car’s other features include air suspension, rear-axle steering and AMG-specific roll stabilisation. An entry-level EQE43 4matic and a sportier EQE53 4matic will be offered.
911 GT3 RS clocks 6:49.328 min in Nurburgring sprint
The new Porsche 911 GT3 RS has completed the 20.8km Nordschleife of the Nurburgring in 6:49.328 minutes – 10.6 seconds faster than the current 911 GT3.
Behind the wheel was Porsche brand ambassador Jorg Bergmeister, who was involved in the development of the new flagship of the 911 series.
Powered by a naturally aspirated flat-six making 518hp, the GT3 RS has a top speed of 285kmh, while generating a downforce of 860kg – three times as much as a 911 GT3.
Lighter, louder 911 Carrera T arrives
Porsche’s new 911 Carrera T rides on a sports suspension which is 10mm lower, has reduced insulation to cut weight and raise decibels, and is powered by a bi-turbo engine making 380hp and 450Nm of torque.
The car hits 100kmh in 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 291kmh. Weighing in at 1,470kg, the car can be ordered with an optional rear-axle steering system. Prices start at $536,488 without COE.