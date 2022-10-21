Fast Lane: Electric Rolls-Royce, Jeep Avenger, Audi which clears the air

An electric two-door luxe barge weighing nearly 3 tonnes

Behold the Spectre, Rolls-Royce’s first electric car. The two-door four-seater is expected to have a range of 520km, and offers 900Nm of instant torque from its 430kW powertrain. It is projected to hit 100kmh in 4.5 seconds.

The Spectre is 5,453mm long, 2,080mm wide and 1,559mm tall, with a wheelbase of 3,210mm. It weighs a hefty 2,975kg, making it one of the heaviest cars around.

Worldwide deliveries are slated to start in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Audi cars which trap airborne dust on the go

Regardless of a vehicle’s drive system, 85 per cent of the fine dust in road traffic is caused by brake, tyre or road abrasion.

Audi has tied up with supplier Mann+Hummel to develop a filter for the front end of a car which can collect particulate matter from its environment. The system is said to ensure that not only the car’s own particulate emissions are absorbed, but also those of other vehicles.

The filter is integrated into the vehicle’s existing airflow in front of the radiator so only a few modifications to the car are necessary, keeping costs down. The filter element is controlled via a switchable cooling air inlet and its mechanical function is comparable with that of a vacuum cleaner.

Avenger promises to be no-compromise electric Jeep