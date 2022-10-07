Fast Lane: Quiet Maserati, 1,000kg electric Citroen and a $300,000 car you cannot drive on the road

First electric Maserati is quicker than most Ferraris

Behold the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore, the first Italian electric sports saloon.

Based on an 800-volt system and imbued with technical solutions from Formula E, the car boasts three 300kW permanent magnet motors powered by a 92.5kWh battery. The final output of this all-wheel drive is 560kW, giving it a 0-to-100kmh sprint of well below three seconds and a top speed of 320kmh. The latter suggests at least a two-speed transmission.

Standing at a mere 1,353mm, this is one of the lowest-slung electric cars around. This is done by placing the battery modules around the car’s central tunnel. With extensive use of aluminium and magnesium, the car’s kerb weight is said to be best-in-class.

But for those who still want a Maserati which sounds like a Maserati, the new GranTurismo is also available with two 3-litre V6 turbocharged engines: a 490hp and a 550hp. Local Maserati agent Tridente Automobili says it has no information on when the new GT will arrive, or how much it will cost.

Another Urus variant

Just a month after unveiling the Urus Performante, Lamborghini is revealing an Urus S.

Like the Performante, it has 666hp from its 4-litre twin-turbo V8. But its performance is pared down, with a century sprint of 3.5 seconds (versus 3.3 seconds by the Performante and 3.6 seconds by the current 650hp Urus), and the top speed is 305kmh (unchanged from the current Urus but 1kmh slower than the Performante).

The Urus S comes with six drive modes and minor cosmetic tweaks. Can’t blame Lamborghini for milking what is its most successful model ever.

Cardboard electric four-seater weighing only 1,000kg