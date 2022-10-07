Fast Lane: Quiet Maserati, 1,000kg electric Citroen and a $300,000 car you cannot drive on the road

First electric Maserati is quicker than most Ferraris
Behold the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore, the first Italian electric sports saloon.
Based on an 800-volt system and imbued with technical solutions from Formula E, the car boasts three 300kW permanent magnet motors powered by a 92.5kWh battery. The final output of this all-wheel drive is 560kW, giving it a 0-to-100kmh sprint of well below three seconds and a top speed of 320kmh. The latter suggests at least a two-speed transmission.
Standing at a mere 1,353mm, this is one of the lowest-slung electric cars around. This is done by placing the battery modules around the car’s central tunnel. With extensive use of aluminium and magnesium, the car’s kerb weight is said to be best-in-class.
But for those who still want a Maserati which sounds like a Maserati, the new GranTurismo is also available with two 3-litre V6 turbocharged engines: a 490hp and a 550hp. Local Maserati agent Tridente Automobili says it has no information on when the new GT will arrive, or how much it will cost.
Another Urus variant
Just a month after unveiling the Urus Performante, Lamborghini is revealing an Urus S.
Like the Performante, it has 666hp from its 4-litre twin-turbo V8. But its performance is pared down, with a century sprint of 3.5 seconds (versus 3.3 seconds by the Performante and 3.6 seconds by the current 650hp Urus), and the top speed is 305kmh (unchanged from the current Urus but 1kmh slower than the Performante).
The Urus S comes with six drive modes and minor cosmetic tweaks. Can’t blame Lamborghini for milking what is its most successful model ever.
Cardboard electric four-seater weighing only 1,000kg
The Citroen Oli electric concept has a small 40kWh battery but promises a range of 397km. This is because of its low weight, thanks to the use of 100 per cent recycled materials, including cardboard. Rather than being a 2,500kg “palace on wheels” filled with screens and gadgets, Oli is a four-seater tipping the scales at just 1,000kg – lighter than most two-seater sports cars today.
UK e-scooter deaths, injuries spike
The United Kingdom’s largest independent road safety charity, IAM RoadSmart, is urging London to do more to drive down the number of deaths and injuries on Britain’s roads.
This comes in the wake of the Department for Transport’s latest figures on road casualties. The e-scooter accidents reported in 2021 resulted in 1,434 casualties, including 421 people who were seriously injured and 10 killed. In 2020, there were 484 casualties involving e-scooters, including one death and 128 serious injuries.
Second-gen Merc GLC more polished
Mercedes-Benz has launched its second-generation GLC. Three mild-hybrid options are available initially, along with two plug-in hybrids with a system output of up to 313hp and 550Nm for the GLC300e and 750hp for the GLC300de, which will follow later.
Three variants are available: AMG Line, AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Premium Plus. Boasting a drag-coefficient of 0.29, and sitting on four-link front suspension and multi-link independent rear suspension, the new GLC looks sharper than its predecessor.
The quickest non-hybrid variant at launch is the GLC300 4Matic, with 258hp and 400Nm of torque (before temporary boost), and which hits 100kmh in 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 240kmh.
Visit VW to help abandoned pets
Volkswagen Singapore is partnering home-grown animal advocacy group Hope for Animals for the first Fast & Furriest adoption drive, to be held on Saturday from 10am to 4pm in its showroom at 247 Alexandra Road.
VW Singapore says there has been an increase in the number of abandoned pets since the economy reopened after two years of Covid-19 restrictions. The shopping booths at the event will contribute 10 per cent of their sales proceeds to support adoption causes. The first 30 pet owners to visit with their pets will receive a special treat.
When a Ferrari won’t do
The Touring Arese RH95 is in Singapore. Just 18 of these hand-built cars will be available worldwide.
No official price has been set, but it is expected to cost around €1.58 million (S$2.23 million) before taxes. The supercar was created to mark the 95th anniversary of Italian coachbuilder Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera.
Under the swoopy carbon-fibre bodywork and Alcantara interior are the mechanical and electronic underpinnings of a Ferrari F8 Tributo, including a turbocharged 2.9-litre V8 which makes 710bhp. Buyers can provide a Ferrari F8 Tributo as a donor car. Excluding freight time, the conversion is expected to take around six months to complete.
28 Shell EV chargers in Suntec by year-end
Three Shell Recharge 22kW AC charging points are now available in Suntec City, at Level B2 Green Zone.
By the end of the year, Shell will install 25 more charging points, including a mix of AC and DC chargers of up to 120kW, in six different zones of Suntec City, possibly making the destination the largest charging hub in the city.
Lighter, quicker Alpine
The new A110 R completes Alpine’s A110 range. At 1,082kg, the car is 34kg lighter than the A110 S. Alpine also says the A110 R has greater downforce and reduced drag, thanks to design tweaks to the bonnet, rear window and diffuser.
The car is powered by a 300hp 1.8-litre turbocharged engine, which sends it to 100kmh in just 3.9 seconds. This is significantly quicker than the 4.4 seconds clocked by the A110 S.
Farewell to Fiat
Italian small-car manufacturer Fiat no longer has an official dealer in Singapore. EuroAutomobile, part of listed EuroSports Auto, has relinquished the franchise along with the Alfa Romeo dealership.
The Straits Times understands Fiat parent group Stellantis has been looking for a new dealer, but has not been successful. According to Land Transport Authority figures, there were only 183 Fiats here as of the end of last year, compared with 446 Alfa Romeos and 6,143 Suzukis.
Asked repeatedly about the change in Fiat and Alfa Romeo dealerships at an interview last month, Stellantis head of Asean and Oceania Christophe Musy said: “Even if it’s happening, I can’t tell you.”
Merc spruces up B-class
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a facelifted B-class, with a cosmetic makeover, updated interior with the latest infotainment system, new wheel designs and a new plug-in hybrid variant.
The compact multipurpose vehicle’s front bumper and grille have been tweaked for a smoother transition to the car’s sides. The rear has a two-part LED cluster, and spoilers attached to the side of the rear window. A 1.3-litre plug-in hybrid variant promises superb economy if it is charged every day.
BMW M4 CSL with 550hp
Want a track car you can use on a daily basis? Check out the BMW M4 CSL, which produces 550hp of frolicking fun (40hp more than the BMW M4 Competition Coupe).
It has a carbon-fibre roof, bonnet and boot lid to keep the weight down. Testing at Nurburgring’s 20.5km Nordschleife track achieved a 7:15.677 lap time – best-ever figure for a BMW road car. Production is limited to 1,000 units, with at least one headed here.
Most powerful rear-wheel-drive Audi
Audi will stop producing its R8 supercar by the end of 2023. Meanwhile, expect some limited editions, such as the R8 Coupe V10 GT RWD. Only 333 units will be made, each packing 612hp and a new rear-wheel-drive system which allows for controlled oversteering via a selectable level of traction control.
The most powerful rear-wheel-drive Audi ever, the R8 GT has 565Nm of torque, and hits 100kmh in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 319kmh.
An F1-like car you can drive, but not on the road
Briggs Automotive Co, a boutique carmaker based in Liverpool, unveiled its Mono R sports car at agent NB Auto’s premises in Jurong last week. NB Auto also represents Briggs in Malaysia.
The roofless single-seat Mono R cannot be registered for road use here, but there will be enthusiasts who will want one for track use or as a showpiece. NB Auto says three units have been sold, at $300,000 apiece before taxes.