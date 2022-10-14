Fast Lane: Polestar 3 revealed, BMW 7 with privileges, hotel powered by Hyundai EV

New BMW 7-series launched with one engine option

BMW’s seventh-generation 7-series is here, offered as the all-electric i7 (unveiled earlier) and the 3-litre inline-six 735i.

The 3-litre inline-six 735i packs 272hp and 400Nm from 1,500rpm. It hits 100kmh in 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 250kmh. With a mild hybrid motor integrated with its transmission, it promises a fuel efficiency of 8.2 litres/100km.

Both the i7 and 735i come with a plethora of high-tech features including adaptive cruise control with steering input and automatic stop and go; self-parking which guides the car automatically for up to 200m; automatic doors with individual touchscreen controls; and the option of a mega screen for rear passengers. Prices start at $564,888.

BMW rolls out privileges for high-end models, five-year free servicing for all models

BMW has announced that anyone who buys the new 7-series, BMW X7 and BMW 8-series Gran Coupe will become members of the BMW Excellence Club, which offers access to “cultural, gastronomy and international driving events”, as well as free airport transfers and special car-care packages for the first three years.

All new BMW customers will be offered a five-year extended servicing and warranty programme which covers service and maintenance, including replacement of all wear-and-tear items.

Polestar 3 is sleek, power-packed SUV