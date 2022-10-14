Fast Lane: Polestar 3 revealed, BMW 7 with privileges, hotel powered by Hyundai EV

New BMW 7-series launched with one engine option
BMW’s seventh-generation 7-series is here, offered as the all-electric i7 (unveiled earlier) and the 3-litre inline-six 735i.
The 3-litre inline-six 735i packs 272hp and 400Nm from 1,500rpm. It hits 100kmh in 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 250kmh. With a mild hybrid motor integrated with its transmission, it promises a fuel efficiency of 8.2 litres/100km.
Both the i7 and 735i come with a plethora of high-tech features including adaptive cruise control with steering input and automatic stop and go; self-parking which guides the car automatically for up to 200m; automatic doors with individual touchscreen controls; and the option of a mega screen for rear passengers. Prices start at $564,888.
BMW rolls out privileges for high-end models, five-year free servicing for all models
BMW has announced that anyone who buys the new 7-series, BMW X7 and BMW 8-series Gran Coupe will become members of the BMW Excellence Club, which offers access to “cultural, gastronomy and international driving events”, as well as free airport transfers and special car-care packages for the first three years.
All new BMW customers will be offered a five-year extended servicing and warranty programme which covers service and maintenance, including replacement of all wear-and-tear items.
Polestar 3 is sleek, power-packed SUV
Swedish electric car maker Polestar has revealed its full-size sport utility vehicle (SUV), the Polestar 3. Initially available with a dual-motor, rear-biased drivetrain, the car produces 360kW and 840Nm of torque.
An optional Performance Pack offers 380kW and 910Nm, making it one of the most steroidal SUVs around. The Polestar 3 rides on a dual-chamber adaptive air suspension system. A 111kWh battery pack provides a range of up to 607km.
The first car to be built on a new all-electric base developed by and shared with Volvo Cars, the Polestar 3 will be made first at Volvo’s factory in Chengdu, China. Additional manufacturing at Volvo’s South Carolina facility in the United States is expected to follow towards the middle of 2024.
The car is slated to arrive in Singapore by the end of 2023. The Polestar 3 is the first car from the manufacturer to feature centralised computing with the Nvidia Drive core computer, running software from Volvo Cars.
Interior radar sensors that can detect sub-millimetre movements help to ensure that children and pets are not left accidentally in the car. The sensors are also linked to the climate control system to prevent heat stroke and hypothermia.
The car has five radar modules, five external cameras and 12 external ultrasonic sensors to support numerous advanced safety features.
Video games on the go in your BMW
AirConsole and the BMW Group have teamed up to bring casual gaming into new BMW cars starting next year.
The games are delivered over the air and run directly inside the vehicle entertainment system. AirConsole is a cloud-based gaming platform by Zurich-based start-up N-Dream. Players need only a smartphone, which serves as the game controller, and the BMW Curved Display. The connection between the smartphone and the vehicle is established by scanning a QR code in the vehicle.
New M2 pocket rocket with 460hp
The latest generation BMW M2 may not be the prettiest M2, but it is a muscle-bound racer which pushes the performance envelope further.
The car’s high-revving 3-litre twin-turbo inline-six makes 460hp – 90hp more than the original BMW M2, and 10hp more than the special edition M2 CS from the previous generation line-up. Peak torque is 550Nm, available from 2,650rpm.
With a manual gearbox, it promises a 0-100kmh timing of 4.1 seconds and an electronically limited 248kmh top speed. An optional M Race Track package includes carbon seats and a raised top speed of 284kmh.
The car is slated to arrive in the second half of next year.
A hotel powered by a Hyundai
Hyundai zips ahead in the hospitality game with a new concept: a hotel powered entirely by a car.
A pop-up located an hour’s drive from central London, Hotel Hyundai features a luxury cabin, restaurant and private cinema.
The hotel will be powered by the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and its V2L feature, which supplies 230-volt AC power. An adapter from the car provides a socket that can be used for standard domestic appliances.
A stay at the establishment will include welcome cocktails, a three-course meal, an evening film and a breakfast hamper. Hotel Hyundai is open from Wednesday to Nov 5.
Higher costs deter adoption of electric cars: Poll
A survey of 1,000 adults in the United Kingdom and 1,000 in the United States by British consultancy Juniper Research has found that 66 per cent of British respondents and 61 per cent of US respondents are dissuaded from adopting electric vehicles because of their higher purchase price.
The survey noted that electric vehicles must demonstrate lower running costs compared with those of traditional vehicles to justify the initial expenditure. The research also found that 48 per cent of British respondents and 47 per cent of US respondents would be encouraged to use an electric vehicle if the lifespan of vehicle batteries were increased.