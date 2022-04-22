Fast Lane: BMW's new 7-series limo, electric Lexus to arrive in May

BMW launches new 7-series limo

BMW has unveiled its seventh-generation 7-series limousine, which will have two firsts - an all-electric model offering a range of up to 625km and an M plug-in hybrid variant with 571hp and 800Nm.

The flagship variant is an electric i7 M70 with more than 600hp and 1,000Nm driving four wheels, to send the car to 100kmh in under four seconds.

The new car is bigger all around, boasting a wheelbase of 3,215mm (5mm longer than its predecessor), touchscreen controls on rear doors and a panoramic sunroof lit by LEDs. There will be an option for a theatre system for rear occupants.

Most combustion-engined variants will have inline-sixes. The only V8, which may not be available in Singapore, is a 4.4-litre twin-turbo 760i mild hybrid with 544hp and 750Nm. It hits 100kmh in 4.2 seconds.

The new 7 is expected to arrive here by the end of 2022.

Electric Cupra to have audio alerts to warn pedestrians, cyclists

Cupra's electric Born will come with an audible alert which is perceptible to pedestrians when the car is travelling above 40kmh - exceeding regulations which require electric cars to be audible at less than 20kmh.

It will also have an exit warning - which chimes when a car door is about to open - to help reduce accidents involving pedestrians and cyclists.

Electric Lexus due here next May