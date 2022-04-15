Fast Lane: Preview of Mercedes-Benz's electric limo, new matrix headlights for BMW X7

Mercedes-Benz previews sleek electric limo
The most luxurious and aerodynamic electric car is here. The Mercedes-Benz EQS - a battery-powered variant of Mercedes' flagship S-class saloon - can be viewed at the brand's first concept store here at Great World mall.
Boasting the room of a long-wheelbased S-class, a drag-coefficient of 0.2 and a range exceeding 700km, the EQS will be officially launched in late June.
Its price is expected to be comparable with conventional S-class equivalents, thanks partly to its top-tier A1 emission-based tax-rebate banding - a first for an electric car of its size and performance.
The EQS will be followed by three other electric Mercs this year - the EQB compact multi-seater, the EQE executive saloon and the EQV full-size multi-purpose vehicle. A multi-seat EQS sport utility vehicle may arrive as early as 2023.
Nissan to roll out price-competitive solid-state batteries from 2028
Nissan has unveiled its prototype production facility for laminated solid-state battery cells, which the company aims to bring to market in 2028.
The facility, located within the Nissan Research Centre in Japan's Kanagawa prefecture, aims to further promote the development of all-solid-state batteries.
Nissan aims to establish a pilot production line at its Yokohama plant in fiscal 2024. The company expects that the cost of solid-state batteries can be reduced to US$75/kWh (S$101/kWh) in fiscal 2028 and US$65/kWh thereafter, placing electric vehicles at the same cost level as petrol-powered ones.
Smart goes electric and big
Micro-car brand Smart, jointly owned by Mercedes-Benz and Geely, has launched the Smart #1 - a rear-wheel-drive electric crossover with 200kW and 343Nm of torque.
Powered by a 66kWh battery, it has a range of up to 440km and top speed of 180kmh. The #1 is the biggest Smart yet - at 4,270mm long, 1,822mm wide and 1,636mm tall with a 2,750mm wheelbase and a kerb weight of 1,820kg.
It takes three hours to charge from 10 to 80 per cent with a 22kW charger. With DC fast-charging, this can be accomplished in under 30 minutes.
Record lap for new Honda Civic Type R
Honda's next-generation Civic Type R has set a new lap record for a front-wheel-drive car at Japan's Suzuka Circuit. It lapped the 5.8km track in 2 minutes 23.120 seconds - 0.873 seconds faster than its predecessor, the stripped-back 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition.
The new time was set during the new model's final development evaluation on March 15. The new Civic Type R is the latest performance vehicle to prove itself on the iconic Suzuka International Racing Course, which is famous for its high-speed chicanes and challenging corners.
The track has been a test-bed for performance Hondas since 1962 and home to the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix for all but two years since 1987.
Huracan with rear-wheel steering
Lamborghini's Huracan Tecnica is a rear-wheel-drive variant with rear-wheel steering. It is powered by a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 producing 640hp and 565Nm torque.
The Italian marque says the car's rear downforce has been increased by 35 per cent, and drag reduced by 20 per cent compared with the Huracan Evo RWD. There is also a new brake cooling system and revised exhaust for enhanced engine sound.
Nissan raises stake in Formula E
Nissan is acquiring the e.dams race team, thus taking full ownership of its involvement in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The team is based in Le Mans, France, and will continue to race as planned in season eight.
Nissan's participation in Formula E supports the company's long-term commitment to electrification and sustainability.
New eyes for BMW X7
BMW has revised its X7 multi-seat sport utility vehicle for 2022, with changes most notable in the front, and the addition of a new engine in its line-up.
The car now comes with split LED headlights and an optional illuminated grille, and sits on light alloy wheels of up to 23 inches. Inside, it sports BMW's new curved display, while a 48-volt mild-hybrid system is now fitted across three engine variants.
BMW says the car's matrix headlights with non-dazzling high beam and adaptive light distribution now also double as foglamps in bad weather.
The top-ranging X7 M60i gets a new 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 producing 530hp and 750Nm to propel the car to 100kmh in 4.7 seconds.
The refreshed X7 is due here in the fourth quarter of 2022, with prices estimated at about $550,000.
Electric Maserati to sound like a Maserati
The new GranTurismo Folgore will be the first electric Maserati. Slated to be launched in 2023, it is said to offer "the characteristic Maserati sound".
Separately, Maserati says it will enter Formula E, becoming the first Italian marque to compete in the electric championship. It is targeting to have its entire range to be battery-powered by 2030.
400kmh electric supercar on the cards
The Vayanne is a steroid-pumped 1,640kW electric supercar made by start-up Deus, with the help of Italdesign and Williams Advanced Engineering. It is said to hit 100kmh in well under two seconds and a top speed of more than 400kmh.
Only 99 will be made for sale, with the first delivery expected in 2025.
Jaguar expands F-Pace range
The Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport variant is powered by a 400hp inline-six engine with mild-hybrid assistance, while the 300 Sport is a 300hp turbodiesel equivalent. Riding on 21-inch wheels, the two variants attain top speeds of 250kmh and 230kmh respectively.
Wireless connectivity to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, with full Amazon Alexa integration which allows natural voice commands, are part of the package.
A plug-in hybrid variant with an electric range of 53km is also available.
Austin-Healey 100 reborn
The iconic Austin-Healey 100 has been revived by a new British company called Caton. The Healey by Caton is a modernised version of the 1950s sports car.
Only 25 examples will be hand-built by Caton in Coventry, Britain. The car will be shown at London's Salon Prive from April 21 to 23.