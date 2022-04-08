Fast Lane: Kia Niro in three forms, EV training in S'pore

New Kia Niro to be available in three forms

Kia's new Niro crossover will be available with three electrified powertrains - a hybrid, a plug-in hybrid and a full electric.

The hybrid is powered by a 1.6-litre engine paired with a 32kW electric motor. A 62kW motor in the plug-in hybrid allows an emission-free range of up to 65km. The full-electric variant promises a 463km range.

At 4,420mm long, 1,825mm wide and up to 1,570mm tall with a 2,720mm wheelbase, the Niro is based on Kia's third-generation "K" platform. It is due to arrive as early as the third quarter of 2022.

Toyota agent teams up with poly for EV training

Inchcape, distributor of Toyota and Suzuki cars here, has partnered Singapore Polytechnic to build electric vehicle (EV) expertise here.

The group is investing $200,000 for a start - and up to $2 million eventually - in training and internship, and will be co-creating EV technology training modules for students and working adults.

The programme includes equipping more than 550 Inchcape Singapore employees with EV knowledge and providing an EV training programme for the public. Inchcape will also support research projects and co-develop curricula centred on future mobility with the aim of building a robust talent pipeline.

Two Audi SQs ready for take-off