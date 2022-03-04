Fast Lane: BMW's new 2-series Coupe lands, free charging for new electric BMWs and Minis

Wider, lower 2-series Coupe to launch next week

BMW's new 2-series Coupe is 4,537mm long and 1,838mm wide, making it 105mm longer and 64mm wider than its predecessor. It is also 28mm lower at 1,390mm, with a wheelbase lengthened by 51mm to 2,741mm.

Together with wider tracks, the car promises better cornering dynamics. The boot has 390 litres of stowage - 20 litres more than before.

Topping the range is the all-wheel-drive BMW M240i xDrive Coupe, powered by a 374hp inline-6 engine.

The new 2-series Coupe will be launched in Singapore on March 11, along with the new 2-series Active Tourer. Besides the M240i, the Coupe will be available here as a 2-litre 184hp 220i. Limited free charging for electric BMW, Mini cars

BMW Group Asia and Shell have teamed up to offer owners of new BMW and Mini electric and plug-in hybrid models three years of free charging (up to 10,000kWh at Shell Recharge) or a home-charging installation.

Shell has charging points at 19 stations, or a third of its network. It aims to raise this to half by the end of the year.

According to a recent survey by BMW Group Asia, 70 per cent of respondents cited convenient access to public charging as one of the top motivators for purchasing an electric car. Polestar roadster concept comes with autonomous drone

Swedish electric vehicle maker Polestar has unveiled a 2+2 roadster concept to be built on a dedicated aluminium platform.

Designed to be highly recyclable, the sleek and svelte sports car will come with an autonomous cinematic drone. An aerofoil that raises behind the rear seats to create a calm area of negative pressure allows the drone to take off when the car is on the move.

The drone can follow the car at speeds of up to 90kmh and the driver can choose between an atmospheric sequence - great for a coastline cruise - and a more action-filled sequence with a sportier expression.

After filming, the drone can autonomously return to the car. Video clips can be edited and shared directly from the 15-inch centre display when the car is parked.

New BYD model to launch soon