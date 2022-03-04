Fast Lane: BMW's new 2-series Coupe lands, free charging for new electric BMWs and Minis

Wider, lower 2-series Coupe to launch next week
BMW's new 2-series Coupe is 4,537mm long and 1,838mm wide, making it 105mm longer and 64mm wider than its predecessor. It is also 28mm lower at 1,390mm, with a wheelbase lengthened by 51mm to 2,741mm.
Together with wider tracks, the car promises better cornering dynamics. The boot has 390 litres of stowage - 20 litres more than before.
Topping the range is the all-wheel-drive BMW M240i xDrive Coupe, powered by a 374hp inline-6 engine.
The new 2-series Coupe will be launched in Singapore on March 11, along with the new 2-series Active Tourer. Besides the M240i, the Coupe will be available here as a 2-litre 184hp 220i. Limited free charging for electric BMW, Mini cars
BMW Group Asia and Shell have teamed up to offer owners of new BMW and Mini electric and plug-in hybrid models three years of free charging (up to 10,000kWh at Shell Recharge) or a home-charging installation.
Shell has charging points at 19 stations, or a third of its network. It aims to raise this to half by the end of the year.
According to a recent survey by BMW Group Asia, 70 per cent of respondents cited convenient access to public charging as one of the top motivators for purchasing an electric car. Polestar roadster concept comes with autonomous drone
Swedish electric vehicle maker Polestar has unveiled a 2+2 roadster concept to be built on a dedicated aluminium platform.
Designed to be highly recyclable, the sleek and svelte sports car will come with an autonomous cinematic drone. An aerofoil that raises behind the rear seats to create a calm area of negative pressure allows the drone to take off when the car is on the move.
The drone can follow the car at speeds of up to 90kmh and the driver can choose between an atmospheric sequence - great for a coastline cruise - and a more action-filled sequence with a sportier expression.
After filming, the drone can autonomously return to the car. Video clips can be edited and shared directly from the 15-inch centre display when the car is parked.
New BYD model to launch soon
BYD's newly unveiled Yuan Plus will be known as the Atto 3 when it is launched here before May. The 150kW/310Nm mid-sized crossover will have two battery variants - a 50kWh offering 400km of range and a 60kWh offering 500km of range. Built on a new platform, the car has a 2,720mm wheelbase.
Nissan's latest electrified model
Nissan's new Juke Hybrid crossover has a multi-mode dog-clutch gearbox - first seen here in the Renault Arkana - which promises responsiveness and a direct feel.
The first gear engages only the electric motor. Nissan says up to 80 per cent of urban driving is possible in electric mode, thus offering up to 40 per cent in fuel savings compared with a conventional combustion-engined model.
The engine produces 94hp and 148Nm of torque, while the electric drivetrain makes 36kW and 205Nm.
There are no plans for the car to be imported here, as Nissan already has a list of electrified crossovers, including the Kicks, which is available here. They will be followed soon by the Qashqai and the X-Trail, and the full-electric Ariya will arrive next year. Audi to make electric models in China from 2024
The Chinese authorities have approved a US$3.3 billion (S$4.4 billion) joint venture between state-owned FAW Group and Germany's Audi Ag to make electric vehicles in China. Production will commence from 2024.
The partnership will expand Audi's presence in China, adding 150,000 more vehicles to its current production capacity of nearly 650,000.
Fisker Ocean Sport with up to 625km range
The five-seater Fisker Ocean Sport comes in two range choices - 440km and 625km. It boasts industry-first features, such as California Mode (which opens all windows, including the rear windscreen on the tailgate, to accommodate long items such as surfboards), a 17.1-inch rotating screen and the longest range in its segment.
The car has a basic warranty of six years or 100,000km, and a powertrain and battery warranty of 10 years or 160,000km.
Stellantis shows off electric Jeep
Multi-brand group Stellantis has unveiled the first images of its fully electric Jeep sport utility vehicle, which will be launched in early 2023.It is likely to share components with its other electric siblings, such as the Opel Mokka-E and the Citroen E-C4.
Morgan's new three-wheeler
Morgan has launched the Super 3, which is built on a new three-part aluminium platform, and which is the first vehicle by the marque with a monocoque structure.
Powered by a 1.5-litre Ford three-cylinder engine, it claims to be more powerful than Morgan's previous three-wheelers. The Super 3 succeeds the Morgan 3 Wheeler, which was produced between 2011 and 2021.