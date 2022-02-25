Fast Lane: Maserati supercar open for booking, VW's super spacious EV

Maserati supercar at $788,000 before COE

The MC2, Maserati's new swan-door supercar, is open for booking. Estimated to cost $788,000 before the certificate of entitlement and options, the car sits between the price point of a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S and a Ferrari Roma, but has more exotic appeal than both.

Those who order now can expect their car to be delivered in the first quarter of 2023. The MC2 is powered by a patented 3-litre dual-injection V6 engine mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. It puts out 630hp and 730Nm of torque, allowing the car to reach 100kmh in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 325kmh.

McLaren softens blow of depreciation

If you are those in the jewelled class reeling from the spike in car taxes, McLaren's Guaranteed Future Value programme might soften the blow.

Take the McLaren GT priced at $1.04 million ($50,000 higher than before the tax hike). McLaren Singapore will buy back the car at $832,000 after two years, limiting its depreciation to 20 per cent.

Supercars typically depreciate by 30 to 35 per cent in the first two years.

Super spacious EV from VW