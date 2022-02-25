Fast Lane: Maserati supercar open for booking, VW's super spacious EV

Maserati supercar at $788,000 before COE
The MC2, Maserati's new swan-door supercar, is open for booking. Estimated to cost $788,000 before the certificate of entitlement and options, the car sits between the price point of a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S and a Ferrari Roma, but has more exotic appeal than both.
Those who order now can expect their car to be delivered in the first quarter of 2023. The MC2 is powered by a patented 3-litre dual-injection V6 engine mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. It puts out 630hp and 730Nm of torque, allowing the car to reach 100kmh in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 325kmh.
McLaren softens blow of depreciation
If you are those in the jewelled class reeling from the spike in car taxes, McLaren's Guaranteed Future Value programme might soften the blow.
Take the McLaren GT priced at $1.04 million ($50,000 higher than before the tax hike). McLaren Singapore will buy back the car at $832,000 after two years, limiting its depreciation to 20 per cent.
Supercars typically depreciate by 30 to 35 per cent in the first two years.
Super spacious EV from VW
Volkswagen is unveiling its electric ID Buzz five-seater and ID Buzz Cargo light commercial vehicle on March 9.
Both will launch with an 82kWh battery powering a 150kW/310Nm motor driving the rear axle. Top speed is electronically limited at 145kmh.
The ID Buzz is 4,712mm long and 1,985mm wide, with a 2,988mm wheelbase - making it exceptionally spacious for its footprint. The five-seater takes up to 1,121 litres of luggage even with all seats occupied.
The maximum load capacity of the ID Buzz Cargo, fitted with a partition wall, is more than 3,900 litres.
The two vehicles will be unveiled alongside the electric Bulli minibus.
Tri-motor electric Audi lands
The first electric Audi with three motors is here.
The e-tron S Sportback has 370kW and 973Nm of torque at its disposal, as well as all-wheel drive and torque vectoring. It hurtles to 100kmh in 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 210kmh.
Two motors on the rear axle and one on the front derive their power from a 95kWh battery. Audi says the e-tron S Sportback has a range of up to 370km.
Bentley doubles investment in 3D printing
Bentley is doubling its spending on 3D printing to £3 million (S$5.4 million). Last year, its plant in Crewe produced 15,000 components for a wide range of models.
The company says the addition of new equipment will reduce waste and saves on development time.
Porsche's nimbler Macan
Behold the Porsche Macan T, the first crossover that will bear the special designation previously reserved for the 911 and 718 models. The letter T stands for "Touring" and identifies models that offer "an especially authentic driving experience".
The Macan T features a more dynamic set-up and a 265hp/400Nm 2-litre inline-4 turbo engine. Compared with the 2.9-litre bi-turbo V6 engine in the Macan S and GTS models, the powertrain in the Macan T weighs 58.8kg less on the front axle. This gives the vehicle excellent start-off performance and optimum cornering ability.
The car also sits 15mm closer to the tarmac. It is now available from $267,688 before the certificate of entitlement.
Tackling methane emissions
Mahle Powertrain, the engineering business segment of the Mahle Group of Germany, has received support from the United States government for a project to reduce methane emissions in the oil and gas industry.
The funding from the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy amounts to US$3.2 million (S$4.3 million). The goal is to develop an advanced exhaust gas after-treatment solution by 2025.