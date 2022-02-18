Fast Lane: VW playlists on Spotify, Ferrari launches 296 GTB plug-in hybrid

Wearnes has more than 30 bookings for Lotus Emira

Lotus agent Wearnes Automotive says it has more than 30 orders for the new Emira on hand, which translates to Lotus' allocation for this and next year.

Most are understood to be the 3-litre V6 variant, which has an indicative price of $500,000 before the certificate of entitlement (COE). The 2-litre inline-4, which will arrive after the 3-litre, is estimated to be above $400,000 before COE.

Wearnes says its bookings for the V6 are the highest among all Asia-Pacific markets. To date, nearly 90 per cent of global production orders for the mid-engine premium sports car has been filled.

A show car is due in the second quarter of the year and deliveries are scheduled to start in the third or fourth quarter. Those who book now are likely to get their car only from 2024.

Tune in to VW playlists on Spotify

Volkswagen is now on music streaming platform Spotify. The German marque says it has curated playlists "to help us connect with Volkswagen fans and customers wherever they are".

It adds: "We aim to build playlists for different occasions, purposes and even ones that bring out the unique characteristics of each Volkswagen model."

The first list is titled #MoreThanALoveBug, featuring 30 loves songs through the years.

Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid to cost at least $1.2 million

Ferrari has launched its 296 GTB plug-in hybrid two-seater coupe here ahead of international media test-drives.

The car is powered by a 120-degree 3-litre turbocharged V6 paired with an electric motor to produce 830hp and 740Nm of torque. It hits 100kmh in 2.9 seconds, 200kmh in 7.3 seconds, and a top speed of 330kmh.

It is priced at $1.13 million before COE and options. Deliveries will begin in early 2023.

Jaguar Land Rover partners AI specialist Nvidia

Jaguar Land Rover has formed a multi-year strategic partnership with Nvidia, a leader in artificial intelligence and computing, to jointly develop and deliver next-generation automated driving systems.

Startingfrom 2025, all new Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles will be built on the Nvidia Drive software-defined platform, delivering a wide spectrum of active safety, automated driving and parking systems as well as driver assistance systems.

The system will deliver features such as driver and occupant monitoring as well as advanced visualisation of the vehicle's environment.