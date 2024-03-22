Fast Lane: BMW’s new-gen EV, greenest Volvo, and Lotus’ bespoke programme

The Audi Q6 e-tron is the first production model using the Volkswagen Group’s Premium Platform Electric, which also underpins the new electric Porsche Macan.

The Q6 e-tron promises a range of up to 610km. The Q6 e-tron quattro and SQ6 e-tron will be available in European markets from April 2024, but are likely to arrive in Singapore only in the latter part of the year.

The Q6 e-tron quattro accelerates from 0-100kmh in 5.9 seconds, while the SQ6 e-tron takes just 4.3 seconds (with launch control). The vehicles’ top speeds are 208kmh and 228kmh respectively.

With an 800-volt system and a charging capacity of 270kW, the Q6 e-tron can add 250km of range in just 10 minutes at a high-speed charger. It can top up from 10 to 80 per cent in just over 20 minutes.

An augmented-reality (AR) head-up display shows information such as speed, traffic signs, assistance and navigation symbols. The image plane is tilted forward to enhance the AR impression.

Bentley’s EV programme delayed

Bentley is the latest to face a delay in rolling out its first electric car – from 2025 to 2026. This means the Volkswagen-owned marque is unlikely to go all-electric by 2030 as it initially aimed to do.

Bentley’s delay, said to be caused by software issues, follows that of Aston Martin, which also announced recently that its first EV will be out only in 2026, and not 2025 as planned. Maserati’s EVs are also delayed.

Bentley is said to be now putting more emphasis on plug-in hybrids, which many critics say offer a relatively low benefit-to-cost ratio.

Lotus launches customisation programme

Lotus will launch its bespoke programme in China from April 25. Lotus Chapman Bespoke – named after its founder Colin Chapman – will offer three main services: tailor made, collection and one-off cars.

The customisation programme will be rolled out to other global markets “over the coming months”.

Discounts for BYD owners at various chargers

BYD Singapore has tied up with EV-charging providers Charge+, ComfortDelGro Engie, Shell Singapore, SP Group and Volt Singapore to offer discounts of up to 20 per cent to BYD car owners.

The discounts have already been applied at Charge+ chargers from January, with the others starting in April. All the providers are offering BYD owners a 20 per cent discount except Volt, which is offering a 5 per cent reduction.