Fast Lane: BMW’s new-gen EV, greenest Volvo, and Lotus’ bespoke programme

BMW previews next-generation iX3
Taking a break from the enormous front grille on its current range of models, the BMW Neue Klasse X concept references BMW models from before – like the 02 series from the 1960s.
Its LED-lid grille is slim, rather than broad. The overall design is muscular, which works well for a sport utility vehicle. The concept not only hints at how BMW will look like, but is also a sneak preview of the next BMW iX3.
The production version of the iX3 is due in 2025, and it will be equipped for more advanced autonomous driving functionality, among other capabilities.
The interior is dominated by a sizeable centre touchscreen that works with a head-up display and a strip of digital display that stretches across the width of the lower edge of the dashboard. The show car was displayed in Lisbon, Portugal, in March at a media event.
Skoda to roll out most affordable electric model in 2025
Skoda has revealed the name of its €25,000 (S$36,500) electric car – Epiq. It is poised to be the most affordable electric car from the Volkswagen Group.
The sub-compact sport utility vehicle (SUV) has one defining Skoda trait – a big boot of 490 litres. Due to be unveiled in 2025, the Epiq is 4.1m long and boasts a range of 400km.
Skoda Singapore says it will be in talks to bring in the Epiq. Meanwhile, Tesla is also poised to launch a similarly priced car in 2025.
Range Rover Sport SV with carbon-fibre wheels lands
A sole Range Rover Sport SV Edition One allocated for Singapore was shown to guests invited to the Range Rover House event that took place from March 15 to 19. The Edition One is said to be a limited-production model.
No official price was given, but the car is estimated to cost around $1 million, including taxes and certificate of entitlement. It has already been sold.
The car in Singapore features plenty of carbon-fibre parts, down to its 23-inch wheels, which are made entirely from the lightweight material. Combined with enormous carbon-ceramic brakes, the set-up is said to shave more than 75kg in unsprung weight.
Despite that, the full-size luxury SUV weighs more than 2.5 tonnes and can hit 100kmh in 3.8 seconds.
Audi SQ6 e-tron hits 100kmh in 4.3 seconds
The Audi Q6 e-tron is the first production model using the Volkswagen Group’s Premium Platform Electric, which also underpins the new electric Porsche Macan.
The Q6 e-tron promises a range of up to 610km. The Q6 e-tron quattro and SQ6 e-tron will be available in European markets from April 2024, but are likely to arrive in Singapore only in the latter part of the year.
The Q6 e-tron quattro accelerates from 0-100kmh in 5.9 seconds, while the SQ6 e-tron takes just 4.3 seconds (with launch control). The vehicles’ top speeds are 208kmh and 228kmh respectively.
With an 800-volt system and a charging capacity of 270kW, the Q6 e-tron can add 250km of range in just 10 minutes at a high-speed charger. It can top up from 10 to 80 per cent in just over 20 minutes.
An augmented-reality (AR) head-up display shows information such as speed, traffic signs, assistance and navigation symbols. The image plane is tilted forward to enhance the AR impression.
Bentley’s EV programme delayed
Bentley is the latest to face a delay in rolling out its first electric car – from 2025 to 2026. This means the Volkswagen-owned marque is unlikely to go all-electric by 2030 as it initially aimed to do.
Bentley’s delay, said to be caused by software issues, follows that of Aston Martin, which also announced recently that its first EV will be out only in 2026, and not 2025 as planned. Maserati’s EVs are also delayed.
Bentley is said to be now putting more emphasis on plug-in hybrids, which many critics say offer a relatively low benefit-to-cost ratio.
Lotus launches customisation programme
Lotus will launch its bespoke programme in China from April 25. Lotus Chapman Bespoke – named after its founder Colin Chapman – will offer three main services: tailor made, collection and one-off cars.
The customisation programme will be rolled out to other global markets “over the coming months”.
Discounts for BYD owners at various chargers
BYD Singapore has tied up with EV-charging providers Charge+, ComfortDelGro Engie, Shell Singapore, SP Group and Volt Singapore to offer discounts of up to 20 per cent to BYD car owners.
The discounts have already been applied at Charge+ chargers from January, with the others starting in April. All the providers are offering BYD owners a 20 per cent discount except Volt, which is offering a 5 per cent reduction.