Car review: You get two cars in one McLaren Artura

SINGAPORE – McLaren’s first-series production petrol-electric hybrid car should be cause for celebration, as it is now possible to own a full-blooded British sports car which you can also drive like a Toyota Prius.

This is akin to eating that cake which you have – something not only the jewelled class can appreciate.

But a number of minor irritations in the test car spoils the experience.

First, the windscreen tends to fog up. Typically, this happens in very cold places, and Singapore is not one of them. Still, this is usually solved by opening the air-conditioning ventilation, but in the Artura, the mist takes a long time to lift.

Then, there is the air-con ventilation control itself. Whether it is open or in recirculation mode, you still get a strong whiff of exhaust gases on the go. Left in Auto, the air-con fans continue to blow hard, even when you feel the cabin temperature has reached your setting.

And thirdly, the cabin trim does not seem befitting of the car’s $1.2 million price tag. Various controls are decidedly plasticky, and the car’s red engine start button – a centrepiece in any sports car – glows innocuously in the dark and you cannot make out the letters on it. Its austere interior robs the car of a sense of occasion.