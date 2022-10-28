Car review: Volvo XC40 Recharge P6’s strength is its relative weakness

SINGAPORE – The conflicting values seen in combustion engine cars continue in electric cars.

If you want performance, you have to sacrifice some comfort. If you want practicality, you often have to sacrifice style. And if you want driving fun, you have to sacrifice some efficiency.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is a good example of this. The compact electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) was introduced early this year as a twin-motor 300kW powerhouse capable of a sizzling 4.9-second century sprint.

It was, at the time of its launch in January, the quickest battery-powered SUV after the significantly costlier Jaguar I-Pace.

But it had a rocky ride, and it did not qualify for the top-tier green rebate.

Enter the XC40 Recharge P6, a single-motor 172kW car which does 0-100kmh in a saner 7.4 seconds. It has a more pliant ride contributed by smaller wheels (19-inchers instead of 20-inchers), and it qualifies for the top-tier green rebate.

Having one motor instead of two, and a smaller battery (69kWh vs 78kWh) also results in a weight reduction of 158kg, which translates into better efficiency and superior ride quality.

The P6 makes do with a simpler reverse camera system, and simpler headlights. Of course, it is always nice to have a 360-degree camera and active bending headlamps, but these are not strictly necessary.

Together with the difference in battery size and motor configuration, they make the car less costly.

Before factoring the difference in certificate of entitlement prices and green rebate amount, the P6 costs around $15,000 less than its dual-motor sibling.

But after these are taken into account, the car is $4,000 cheaper at $239,000 – a relatively palatable price level for anyone looking to buy a premium electric car.