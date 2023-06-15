Look hot and stay cool this Father’s Day

The Seamline Curved Pocket Panel Top from Graye (left) and the Sean Connery Panama hat from Hat of Cain. PHOTOS: GRAYE, HAT OF CAIN
Arthur Sim
Correspondent
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

SINGAPORE – With the weather what it is, the temptation to go out in a tank-top and slippers is understandable. However, for Father’s Day this weekend, dads might want to up the style factor with clothes that not just work for the hot weather but are also stylish and cool.

Fashion expert Lionnel Lim recommends a casual wardrobe that boasts details rather than shouts out the latest trends.

Lim, who has been in the industry for more than 30 years as a fashion stylist, consultant and style director, has seen trends come and go. For instance, for the slim-silhouette look, he advises: “Don’t wear the tight look unless you have the body to go with it.”

He adds: “For fathers who want to dress cool, I advise them to not follow trends too closely, but to search for pieces that suit their body types.”

The director (society and special events) at a+ magazine advocates classic styles for those who want to look casual and stylish on weekends.

“Think James Bond on holiday,” he says. “Hang up your baseball cap and go with a good Panama hat instead.”

Details can be as simple as having a tailored turn-up on an ordinary pair of straight-cut khakis, he adds.

Wearing a belt on weekends can feel restrictive, so side-buckle trousers and shorts, seen in classic Gurkha army uniforms that feature adjustable waistbands, is another detail to consider.

He also suggests not wearing sneakers, unless you are going to the gym.

A smart pair of sandals can look stylish. “Do make sure you get a pedicure, though,” he says.

If your toes are not up to it, leather mules, which are slides with covered toes, will look good too, he adds.

Trying anything new can be daunting for anyone.

“The first time you try something out of your comfort zone, you will usually feel self-conscious,” says Lim. “You might feel that everyone is looking at you and judging you. Maybe they are, but maybe they are admiring your ensemble. The second time you wear the same combination out, you will feel more confident.”

Here are more of his expert tips for guys who want to stay cool and look hot this Father’s Day.

- If you want to wear a T-shirt, look for a boxier cut; likewise for short-sleeved shirts.

- Espadrilles are a good alternative to sandals if you want to look smart and casual.

- Keep accessories to a minimum, although a signet ring and/or chain around the neck can add panache.

- A watch with a seasoned crocodile strap is classy, while an all-metal one will look more rugged.

- You can never go wrong with a pair of aviator sunglasses.

- Work colours into your existing wardrobe. This season, try combinations such as grey and pink, navy and mint, olive and orange.

- Prints can liven up or add a pop of colour to an outfit. It can be tricky, so as a rule of thumb, try chequered prints, stripes and tiny florals in pastels or basic primary colours first. You can move on to wild florals and quirky abstracts when you are more confident.

- While clutch bags and pouches can be useful for keys and wallets, a tote bag says smart casual better.

1. Classic Panama hat – Hat of Cain

The Sean Connery is a classic Panama hat from Hat of Cain in Joo Chiat Terrace that is perfect for the “James Bond on holiday” look. PHOTO: HAT OF CAIN

Hat of Cain sells Panama Hats that are hand-made in Ecuador from the straw of the Toquilla palm, or Carludovica palmata. It has more than 40 styles to choose from, and the bestsellers are the Jet Setter ($215) and the Sean Connery ($365). Each hat takes up to 15 artisans to make. Hat of Cain is at 12 Joo Chiat Terrace. Go to hatofcain.com

2. Espadrilles – Hat of Cain

The Wudolf espadrilles are a good alternative to sandals if you want to keep it smart casual. PHOTO: HAT OF CAIN

Wudolf espadrilles ($165) from Hat of Cain are hand-stitched in Spain and made with thick canvas. They come in various colours, such as navy. The inner sole is lined with goat skin leather, and the rubber soles are finished in woven natural jute on the edges.

3. G-Shock Recrystallized Series – Casio

The new G-Shock Recrystallized Series of digital watches by Casio is made with a material that is about three times harder than ordinary stainless steel and adds a design of crystalline patterns. PHOTO: CASIO

Casio has developed a deep-layer hardening process specifically for the stainless steel used in its new G-Shock Recrystallized Series of digital watches. The material is about three times harder than ordinary stainless steel and adds a design of crystalline patterns. The Recrystallized Series is a reissue of the original 1983 G-Shock design. The gold or silver version has a frosted-looking steelcase and is priced at $1,249. A black version – with a case and strap partly made of bio-based resin – costs $449. Available online at casio.com/sg and at G-Shock Casio stores.

4. Denim Gurkha shorts – Chota House

Denim Gurkha shorts from Chota House have interesting details such as an adjustable belted waistband with buckles. PHOTO: CHOTA HOUSE

These Gurkha shorts ($125.93) from Chota House are inspired by the army uniforms of Gurkha regiments in the colonial British army, but are made in denim. Pleats provide a roomier cut, and the adjustable belted waistband with buckles allows for slight expansions of the waistline. Go to chotahouse.com

5. Clive Fisherman Smock – Chota House

The Clive Fisherman Smock from Chota House has a boxy silhouette with details such as an adjustable drawstring hem, side-shoulder opening and two side pockets. PHOTO: CHOTA HOUSE

The Clive Fisherman Smock in Japanese cotton indigo chambray ($189.90) from Chota House has a boxy silhouette with an adjustable drawstring hem. Inspired by the fisherman’s smock, it has a side-shoulder opening and two side pockets.

6. Thunderbird Ring – Chota House

A bit of bling, like the handcrafted sterling silver Thunderbird Ring with turquoise gemstone from Chota House, can add panache to your look. PHOTO: CHOTA HOUSE

Mix up your weekend look with this handcrafted sterling silver Thunderbird Ring with turquoise gemstone ($220.00) from Chota House. Inspired by Native American culture, the thunderbird is a symbol of power and strength.

7. Drawstring Balloon Cargo Shorts – Graye

Drawstring Balloon Cargo Shorts from Graye are a fresh update on a wardrobe staple in a medium weight textured cotton. The drawstring hemmed leg–openings allow for versatility in adjusting the silhouette. PHOTO: GRAYE

The Drawstring Balloon Cargo Shorts ($115) from Graye are a fresh take on a wardrobe staple in a medium weight textured cotton. Interesting details include deep pleats and two large side gusset pockets with flaps. The drawstring hemmed leg–openings also allow for versatility in adjusting the silhouette. Graye is at 02-13 Wheelock Place, 501 Orchard Road, and will open soon at 01-86 Eng Hoon Street. Go to grayestudio.com

8. Seamline Curved Pocket Panel Top – Graye

The Seamline Curved Pocket Panel Top in blue sage from Graye is articulated with two curved seams that extend into front pockets and two front patch pockets. PHOTO: GRAYE

The Seamline Curved Pocket Panel Top ($105) in blue sage from Graye is designed to have a boxy, oversized fit. It comes in prewashed cotton twill and has two curved seams that extend into front pockets as well as two front patch pockets.

9. Airism Graphic Printed Ultra Seamless Boxer Briefs – Uniqlo

New Airism Graphic Printed Ultra Seamless Boxer Briefs from Uniqlo are made with quick-drying ultra-fine fibres that absorb and wick away sweat to give a cool sensation. PHOTO: UNIQLO

New from Uniqlo, the Airism Graphic Printed Ultra Seamless Boxer Briefs ($14.90) are completely seamless with a special design that prevents frayed edges for more comfort. The boxer briefs are made with quick-drying ultra-fine fibres that absorb and wick away sweat to give a cool sensation. Go to uniqlo.com

10. Open Collar Shirts – Uniqlo

The new season of Open Collar shirts from Uniqlo features designs inspired by kabuki, a form of traditional Japanese theatre. PHOTO: UNIQLO

Uniqlo regularly launches new designs for its Open Collar shirts ($39.90). The designs for this season are inspired by kabuki, a form of traditional Japanese theatre. Made from 100 per cent rayon, the shirts are silky to the touch.

11. Pascal Slide Sandal – Pedro

The Pascal Slide Sandal from Pedro is made from rubber and comes in various colours, including tone-on-tone orange. PHOTO: PEDRO

Inject a pop of colour into your wardrobe with the Pascal Slide Sandal ($69.90) from Pedro. The rubber sandals come in orange with matching tone-on-tone soles. Go to pedroshoes.com

12. Rory Tote bag – Pedro

Pedro’s Rory Tote Bag comes with a detachable strap, so it can be slung on the shoulder or toted by the handles. PHOTO: PEDRO

The Rory Tote Bag ($129.90) from Pedro comes with a detachable strap, so it can be slung on the shoulder or toted by the handles.

13. Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses – Metro

The classic Aviator sunglasses by Ray-Ban is available at Metro Paragon. PHOTO: METRO

You will never go wrong with the classic Aviator sunglasses ($300) by Ray-Ban. It is available at 02-28, Metro Paragon, 290 Orchard Road. Go to metro.com.sg

14. Only & Sons Life Viscose Shirt – Metro

Try bold, floral prints with Only & Sons Dash Life Viscose Shirt. PHOTO: METRO

Only & Sons Dash Life Viscose Shirt with a floral print ($44.91) makes a bold statement.

