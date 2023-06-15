Look hot and stay cool this Father’s Day

SINGAPORE – With the weather what it is, the temptation to go out in a tank-top and slippers is understandable. However, for Father’s Day this weekend, dads might want to up the style factor with clothes that not just work for the hot weather but are also stylish and cool.

Fashion expert Lionnel Lim recommends a casual wardrobe that boasts details rather than shouts out the latest trends.

Lim, who has been in the industry for more than 30 years as a fashion stylist, consultant and style director, has seen trends come and go. For instance, for the slim-silhouette look, he advises: “Don’t wear the tight look unless you have the body to go with it.”

He adds: “For fathers who want to dress cool, I advise them to not follow trends too closely, but to search for pieces that suit their body types.”

The director (society and special events) at a+ magazine advocates classic styles for those who want to look casual and stylish on weekends.

“Think James Bond on holiday,” he says. “Hang up your baseball cap and go with a good Panama hat instead.”

Details can be as simple as having a tailored turn-up on an ordinary pair of straight-cut khakis, he adds.

Wearing a belt on weekends can feel restrictive, so side-buckle trousers and shorts, seen in classic Gurkha army uniforms that feature adjustable waistbands, is another detail to consider.

He also suggests not wearing sneakers, unless you are going to the gym.

A smart pair of sandals can look stylish. “Do make sure you get a pedicure, though,” he says.

If your toes are not up to it, leather mules, which are slides with covered toes, will look good too, he adds.

Trying anything new can be daunting for anyone.

“The first time you try something out of your comfort zone, you will usually feel self-conscious,” says Lim. “You might feel that everyone is looking at you and judging you. Maybe they are, but maybe they are admiring your ensemble. The second time you wear the same combination out, you will feel more confident.”