Male underwear makes the great migration outward

SINGAPORE – For the last year, fashion has had sex on its mind with a wholehearted embrace of barely there looks and a return to Y2K aesthetics – a time when It girls made headlines for wearing very little clothes.

This vibe shift has happened largely in the realm of womenswear, but for spring/summer 2023, the movement exploded on the men’s runways.

Skin has never been more in – there were endless variations on the shirtless suit (this has proven to be popular on the red carpet in addition to the runway); short shorts; bare arms; and, most interestingly, exposed underwear, either peeking out from above trouser waistbands or worn on its own as a statement piece.

With so much skin on show, one cannot help but think of that Miu Miu collection from spring/summer 2022 with the ultra-cropped tops and low-riding bottoms revealing flashes of undergarments and exposed linings. The collection was a massive success for Miu Miu, and creative director Miuccia Prada has been building on it ever since.

For spring/summer 2023, she has expanded her cast to include both male and non-binary models, clad in the same nonchalantly sexy styles – T-shirts rolled up and tucked into Miu Miu briefs, and shorts pulled down low.

While Prada might have kicked the trend into high gear, there are plenty of designers looking to stake their claim on this piece of the fashion pie. It is more than just about being keyed into the zeitgeist – it is also about good business sense.

Fashion is in peak logo mania, and as big brands seek to grow ever bigger (with many harbouring ambitions to build full lifestyle brands beyond fashion), branded underwear seems the natural next step in product category expansion. In the always-on, anything-goes social media culture, every product is fair game.

Already, #GetReadyWithMe videos typically begin with a quick underwear shot. Why not turn it into a branding opportunity? The rise of brands such as Savage x Fenty also proves there is a thirst for both designer underwear and underwear-as-outerwear.

It is no surprise that big brands want in on the action. Designers like Tom Ford and Dolce & Gabbana have always done a healthy business of selling underwear, but now, they are putting it out there on the runway instead of confining it to the stores.

It helps that their brand identities are already highly sexually charged to begin with (Ford was, after all, responsible for one of the earliest high-fashion underwear moments with his Gucci thong), and this latest move works to both spotlight the merchandise and amp up the sex factor of their shows.

The other brands moving into this arena are doing it in ways aligned with their overall identity.

At Balenciaga, creative director Demna sent out male models in low-waisted baggy jeans worn with women’s corsetry, sheer and sparkling mesh tops and cropped puffers. These pieces showed off the new Balenciaga underwear line that, like much of what Demna touches, has had its proportions tweaked – his has greatly exaggerated waistbands.