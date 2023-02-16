Womenswear designers Peter Do, Simone Rocha and Nicola Brognano make menswear debut

This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The February 2023 issue is out on newsstands now.

This season, a handful of the industry’s most exciting womenswear designers made their menswear debuts.

Though the collections they showed were wildly different, what stood out as a unifying factor was how fully fleshed out their visions were, and the comprehensiveness of their narratives and world-building.

These were bold, directional collections that added new dimensions to the discourse on men’s fashion, gender and fluidity.

In rounding out their brand offerings with the addition of menswear, they all borrowed from and expanded on their womenswear language – be it Peter Do’s soulful minimalism, Simone Rocha’s dreamlike softness, or Nicola Brognano’s brand of brash-and-flash at Blumarine.

In the few short years since he launched his label in 2018, Peter Do has shot to fashion stardom, quickly becoming one of the major draws at New York Fashion Week.

Of course, any acolyte of Phoebe Philo would have their post-Celine moves watched closely, but Do actually has the goods to warrant the attention.

His clothes are defined by a sense of modularity and adaptability – pieces can often be worn or transformed in different ways, thanks to clever, thoughtful construction.

Classic men’s tailoring is usually the starting point of Do’s work, though in his hands, it has been reworked and rethought. His tailoring is sharp but not stiff, commanding but not overbearing. In the vein of Yohji Yamamoto, his work is poetic and powerful in equal measure.

The Peter Do universe has finally come full circle. The brand started with men’s tailoring reinvented for women. Now, it is offering up a new look at menswear through that inverted lens.

At the spring/summer 2023 show, many of the defining features of Do’s womenswear were transplanted into the men’s line-up – most notably, his signature four-piece suit (jacket, shirt, skirt and trousers) which can be worn in a multitude of configurations.

Many of the looks had their backs sliced open, fastened only by thin belts or straps – a gesture that telegraphed an unexpected sense of tenderness.

Other Do mainstays that made the jump across the gender (non)-divide included shirts that can be worn like regular button-downs or wrapped obi-like at the waist; sweaters cut like capes; sheer, panelled trousers; and long, flowing shirt dresses – all perched atop his distinctively angular platform boots.

It was a confident outing that proved what staunch Do fans (of all genders) have always known – his beautifully cut clothes work regardless of the sex of the body inhabiting them.