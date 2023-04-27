Skin on show, silhouette shifts among menswear trends

This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The April 2023 issue is out on newsstands now.

Bling Ring

Designers injected glamour into the male wardrobe this season by turning on the shine. Shimmering, glittering fabrics transformed suits and separates in relatively restrained silhouettes into stage-worthy spectacles.

However, a tone-on-tone approach ensured the look was more louche rockstar instead of Liberace – as seen with Gucci’s oxblood sequinned pyjamas, Marni’s lustrous lavender velvets and Valentino’s dark-chocolate, crystal-encrusted shorts-and-sweater set.

Leg Room