Your last-minute CNY shopping list: A guide to easy, stress-free feasts

In the last-minute CNY shopping rush, avoiding the festive crowds becomes a top priority.

As the Chinese New Year celebrations draw closer, the convenience of online platforms like Amazon Fresh becomes a game-changer.

With a wide selection of fresh produce and grocery items, Amazon Fresh caters to the festive season’s needs with many budget-friendly options and deals on daily essentials, ranging from gourmet food to cleaning supplies.

You can schedule delivery slots at your convenience on the same day or next day, with free delivery for Prime members on orders over $150. Sign up for a free 30-day trial to explore the benefits of Prime membership.

Take a read through our shopping list that provides smart shortcuts to effortless meals, from delicious Haidilao hot pot stock to vegan-friendly yusheng, so you spend less time prepping and more time enjoying the season with your loved ones.