Your last-minute CNY shopping list: A guide to easy, stress-free feasts

In the last-minute CNY shopping rush, avoiding the festive crowds becomes a top priority.
As the Chinese New Year celebrations draw closer, the convenience of online platforms like Amazon Fresh becomes a game-changer.
With a wide selection of fresh produce and grocery items, Amazon Fresh caters to the festive season’s needs with many budget-friendly options and deals on daily essentials, ranging from gourmet food to cleaning supplies.
You can schedule delivery slots at your convenience on the same day or next day, with free delivery for Prime members on orders over $150. Sign up for a free 30-day trial to explore the benefits of Prime membership.
Take a read through our shopping list that provides smart shortcuts to effortless meals, from delicious Haidilao hot pot stock to vegan-friendly yusheng, so you spend less time prepping and more time enjoying the season with your loved ones.
Here are some Chinese New Year deals to look out for:
- Buy 2, get 38 per cent off Lukan mandarin oranges, New Moon abalone and more
- Buy more, save more on Coca-Cola, New Moon and more
- 10 per cent off when you spend $80 on selected items
- Up to 30 per cent off Tiger and Heineken beer
- Up to 26 per cent off Louis Jadot red and white wine
- Up to extra $15 off when you check out with Citi-MC or HSBC cards
Keep scrolling for a checklist of what to add to your virtual grocery cart.
This pack contains all the classic condiments needed for this must-have CNY dish, like the ginger slices, pickled chinese cucumber, all-important crackers, ground sesame, pepper and sauce. Just add your fresh shredded veg and salmon on top.
Zenxin Rainbow Yusheng, $18.88
If you’ve got a vegetarian in your group, this vegan-friendly yusheng features all-natural ingredients, like organic carrot and ginger pickles, pumpkin and spinach bo cui, and handmade beetroot noodles to provide the crunch.
This set is large enough to serve up to eight people. Just top off with your own fresh shredded vegetables and serve.
Fassler Gourmet Traditional Smoked Salmon, $7.95
Original price: $8.90 (11 per cent off)
This smoked salmon has been smoked the traditional way with beech wood, and helpfully already comes pre-sliced. Simply add on top of your dish for a hit of salty umami.
New Moon South Africa Abalone Set, $47.69
The briny taste and chewy bite of abalone and top shell will make your dish more luxurious. This bundle set contains a can of South Africa abalone, top shell in the shape of lucky ingots, and a can of Buddha Jump Over The Wall.
Sunny Fruit Fresh Pomelo, $8.05
Some yusheng can be too sweet, so add citrus freshness by breaking up clusters of pomelo into your dish.
Easy steamboat and hot pot hacks
Hai Di Lao Broth Flavour Hot Pot Seasoning, $3.87
Re-create the Hai Di Lao experience at home with this easy seasoning pack to flavour your soup. Each pack is large enough for up to five people, so stock up on a few packets so you can easily top up the soup.
Simply Natural Organic Steamboat Stock, $5.28
Original price: $5.90 (11 per cent off)
For the non-meat eaters, this stock uses a traditional recipe from five ingredients, including soy and goji berry, to add a light, healthy and natural flavour to your soup.
1ichi-yo Superior Pork Collagen Broth, $6.55
Simmered for eight hours, this pork collagen broth has no added MSG or preservatives. Use it to add a rich, luxurious flavour to your steamboat soup.
Tasty Food Affair Striploin Shabu Shabu, $11.22
Original price: $14 (20 per cent off)
Striploin offers the best of both worlds in tenderness and flavour, with the right level of fat to deepen the flavour of your soup. This pack serves the striploin in thin strips, ideal for dipping directly into your hot pot without any prep.
Meat Affair Spanish Iberico Pork Collar Shabu Shabu, $9.53
Original price: $13.05 (27 per cent off)
The marbling in Iberico pork gives it the right balance of delicious flavour and texture, making it ideal in a steamboat.
Joo Hwa Food Shiitake Chicken Ball, $6.62
Hand made with minced chicken thigh and combined with shiitake mushroom, these chicken balls offer a tasty addition to your steamboat.
Food Explorer Japanese Scallops, $7.13
Original price: $8 (11 per cent off)
Throw in some scallops as a quick way to sweeten your soup. These don’t take long to cook. Just wait for them to turn opaque and firm, and fish them out for the perfect bite.
Catch Seafood Jumbo Prawns, $29.54
As with scallops, prawns also add sweetness to the broth. This box contains up to 12 pieces of jumbo tiger prawns, which were live frozen to lock in freshness.
They can also be cooked on the bbq if you’re enjoying a combo steamboat and bbq this festive season.
Alcohol and beverages
Tiger Soju Infused Lager Cheeky Plum, $78.72
Original price: $99.31 (21 per cent off)
Anyone who watches a lot of K-dramas will be familiar with somaek, a cocktail of beer and soju. Tiger adds a twist to their lager by infusing it with soju and plum for subtle spiciness. It’s the perfect drink to enjoy with your meal, or as an accompaniment with snacks.
Matua Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, $24.90
Original price: $37.50 (34 per cent off)
Best served with seafood or as an accompaniment to yusheng, this New Zealand white has a zesty flavour of citrus, blackcurrant leaf and a hint of basil.
The best part is its affordable price, which means you can stock up on a few bottles on offer to serve to visiting family and friends.
19 Crimes Red Blend, $21.99
Original price: $26 (15 per cent off)
This super affordable red wine is surprisingly tasty, with a rating of 4 on Vivino. It’s sure to be a real crowd pleaser with its full flavour of dark berry, with hints of chocolate and cedar.
Authentic Tea House Variety Pack, Pack of 24, $16.40
Original price: $21.75 (25 per cent off)
For those who prefer to stay away from alcohol this variety pack of tea allows visitors to choose between Ayataka green tea, oolong tea or Ceylon black tea for a healthy, refreshing drink.
Coca-Cola Original Taste, Pack of 12, $10.80
Buy 5, save 18 per cent
Nothing beats the taste of the original Coke, with a flavour enjoyed by both young and old.
This 40-piece box set of mandarins ensures you will never be caught out when visitors arrive or when you are doing your round of CNY house visits.
Bee Cheng Hiang Sliced Pork, $47
Reduce waste by leaving out individually packed pieces of bak kwa for visitors to help themselves to. It also works well as a gift.
Irvins Salted Egg Potato Chips, $18.16
Original price: $19.62 (7 per cent off)
There will always be plenty of CNY cookies and snacks around this time of the year, but you can round out your snack offerings by including these addictive salted egg crisps that comes in its own resealable pouch.
Amazin’ Graze Sweet Chili Nut Mix Snack Pack, $20.62
Original price: $22 (6 per cent off)
Ideal for health-conscious snackers, this contains a portion-controlled snack pack of crunchy peanuts, cashews and pumpkin seeds coated in a delicious chilli and tomato paste.
Glory Pineapple Tarts, $20.80
What is Chinese New Year without pineapple tarts? The Glory tarts are made from real butter and flour, and have a generous amount of pineapple jam.
All prices are correct at time of publication