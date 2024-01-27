Your last-minute CNY shopping list: A guide to easy, stress-free feasts

DEALS

In the last-minute CNY shopping rush, avoiding the festive crowds becomes a top priority.

As the Chinese New Year celebrations draw closer, the convenience of online platforms like Amazon Fresh becomes a game-changer.

With a wide selection of fresh produce and grocery items, Amazon Fresh caters to the festive season’s needs with many budget-friendly options and deals on daily essentials, ranging from gourmet food to cleaning supplies. 

You can schedule delivery slots at your convenience on the same day or next day, with free delivery for Prime members on orders over $150. Sign up for a free 30-day trial to explore the benefits of Prime membership.

Take a read through our shopping list that provides smart shortcuts to effortless meals, from delicious Haidilao hot pot stock to vegan-friendly yusheng, so you spend less time prepping and more time enjoying the season with your loved ones.

Here are some Chinese New Year deals to look out for:

Keep scrolling for a checklist of what to add to your virtual grocery cart.

Amp up your yusheng

Sing Long Yusheng, $21.35

Sing Long Yusheng
PHOTO: AMAZON

This pack contains all the classic condiments needed for this must-have CNY dish, like the ginger slices, pickled chinese cucumber, all-important crackers, ground sesame, pepper and sauce. Just add your fresh shredded veg and salmon on top.

Shop Now

 

Zenxin Rainbow Yusheng, $18.88

Zenxin Rainbow Yusheng
PHOTO: AMAZON

If you’ve got a vegetarian in your group, this vegan-friendly yusheng features all-natural ingredients, like organic carrot and ginger pickles, pumpkin and spinach bo cui, and handmade beetroot noodles to provide the crunch.

This set is large enough to serve up to eight people. Just top off with your own fresh shredded vegetables and serve.

Shop Now

 

Fassler Gourmet Traditional Smoked Salmon, $7.95

Original price: $8.90 (11 per cent off)

Fassler Gourmet Traditional Smoked Salmon
PHOTO: AMAZON

This smoked salmon has been smoked the traditional way with beech wood, and helpfully already comes pre-sliced. Simply add on top of your dish for a hit of salty umami.

Shop Now

 

New Moon South Africa Abalone Set, $47.69

New Moon South Africa Abalone Set
PHOTO: AMAZON

The briny taste and chewy bite of abalone and top shell will make your dish more luxurious. This bundle set contains a can of South Africa abalone, top shell in the shape of lucky ingots, and a can of Buddha Jump Over The Wall. 

Shop Now

 

Sunny Fruit Fresh Pomelo, $8.05

Sunny Fruit Fresh Pomelo
PHOTO: AMAZON

Some yusheng can be too sweet, so add citrus freshness by breaking up clusters of pomelo into your dish.

Shop Now

 

Easy steamboat and hot pot hacks

Hai Di Lao Broth Flavour Hot Pot Seasoning, $3.87

Hai Di Lao Broth Flavour Hot Pot Seasoning
PHOTO: AMAZON

Re-create the Hai Di Lao experience at home with this easy seasoning pack to flavour your soup. Each pack is large enough for up to five people, so stock up on a few packets so you can easily top up the soup. 

Shop Now

 

Simply Natural Organic Steamboat Stock, $5.28

Original price: $5.90 (11 per cent off)

Simply Natural Organic Steamboat Stock
PHOTO: AMAZON

For the non-meat eaters, this stock uses a traditional recipe from five ingredients, including soy and goji berry, to add a light, healthy and natural flavour to your soup.

Shop Now 

 

1ichi-yo Superior Pork Collagen Broth, $6.55

1ichi-yo Superior Pork Collagen Broth
PHOTO: AMAZON

Simmered for eight hours, this pork collagen broth has no added MSG or preservatives. Use it to add a rich, luxurious flavour to your steamboat soup. 

Shop Now

 

Tasty Food Affair Striploin Shabu Shabu, $11.22

Original price: $14 (20 per cent off)

Tasty Food Affair Striploin Shabu Shabu
PHOTO: AMAZON

Striploin offers the best of both worlds in tenderness and flavour, with the right level of fat to deepen the flavour of your soup. This pack serves the striploin in thin strips, ideal for dipping directly into your hot pot without any prep.

Shop Now

 

Meat Affair Spanish Iberico Pork Collar Shabu Shabu, $9.53

Original price: $13.05 (27 per cent off)

Meat Affair Spanish Iberico Pork Collar Shabu Shabu
PHOTO: AMAZON

The marbling in Iberico pork gives it the right balance of delicious flavour and texture, making it ideal in a steamboat. 

Shop Now

 

Joo Hwa Food Shiitake Chicken Ball, $6.62

Joo Hwa Food Shiitake Chicken Ball
PHOTO: AMAZON

Hand made with minced chicken thigh and combined with shiitake mushroom, these chicken balls offer a tasty addition to your steamboat.

Shop Now

 

Food Explorer Japanese Scallops, $7.13

Original price: $8 (11 per cent off)

Food Explorer Japanese Scallop, 300 g
PHOTO: AMAZON

Throw in some scallops as a quick way to sweeten your soup. These don’t take long to cook. Just wait for them to turn opaque and firm, and fish them out for the perfect bite.

Shop Now

 

Catch Seafood Jumbo Prawns, $29.54

Catch Seafood Jumbo Prawns
PHOTO: AMAZON

As with scallops, prawns also add sweetness to the broth. This box contains up to 12 pieces of jumbo tiger prawns, which were live frozen to lock in freshness.

They can also be cooked on the bbq if you’re enjoying a combo steamboat and bbq this festive season.

Shop Now

 

Alcohol and beverages

Tiger Soju Infused Lager Cheeky Plum, $78.72

Original price: $99.31 (21 per cent off)

Tiger Soju Infused Lager Cheeky Plum
PHOTO: AMAZON

Anyone who watches a lot of K-dramas will be familiar with somaek, a cocktail of beer and soju. Tiger adds a twist to their lager by infusing it with soju and plum for subtle spiciness. It’s the perfect drink to enjoy with your meal, or as an accompaniment with snacks. 

Shop Now

 

Matua Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, $24.90

Original price: $37.50 (34 per cent off)

Matua Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc
PHOTO: AMAZON

Best served with seafood or as an accompaniment to yusheng, this New Zealand white has a zesty flavour of citrus, blackcurrant leaf and a hint of basil.

The best part is its affordable price, which means you can stock up on a few bottles on offer to serve to visiting family and friends.

Shop Now

 

19 Crimes Red Blend, $21.99

Original price: $26 (15 per cent off)

19 Crimes Red Blend
PHOTO: AMAZON

This super affordable red wine is surprisingly tasty, with a rating of 4 on Vivino. It’s sure to be a real crowd pleaser with its full flavour of dark berry, with hints of chocolate and cedar. 

Shop Now
 

Authentic Tea House Variety Pack, Pack of 24, $16.40

Original price: $21.75 (25 per cent off)

Authentic Tea House Variety Pack
PHOTO: AMAZON

For those who prefer to stay away from alcohol this variety pack of tea allows visitors to choose between Ayataka green tea, oolong tea or Ceylon black tea for a healthy, refreshing drink.

Shop Now

 

Coca-Cola Original Taste, Pack of 12, $10.80

Buy 5, save 18 per cent

Coca-Cola Original Taste
PHOTO: AMAZON

Nothing beats the taste of the original Coke, with a flavour enjoyed by both young and old.

Shop Now

 

Snacks and goodies for entertaining

Lukan Mandarin Oranges, $19.90

Buy 2, save 38 per cent

Lukan Mandarin Orange Gift Box
PHOTO: AMAZON

This 40-piece box set of mandarins ensures you will never be caught out when visitors arrive or when you are doing your round of CNY house visits. 

Shop Now

 

Bee Cheng Hiang Sliced Pork, $47

Bee Cheng Hiang Sliced Pork
PHOTO: AMAZON

Reduce waste by leaving out individually packed pieces of bak kwa for visitors to help themselves to. It also works well as a gift.

Shop Now

 

Irvins Salted Egg Potato Chips, $18.16

Original price: $19.62 (7 per cent off)

Irvins Salted Egg Potato Chips
PHOTO: AMAZON

There will always be plenty of CNY cookies and snacks around this time of the year, but you can round out your snack offerings by including these addictive salted egg crisps that comes in its own resealable pouch.

Shop Now

 

Amazin’ Graze Sweet Chili Nut Mix Snack Pack, $20.62

Original price: $22 (6 per cent off)

Amazin’ Graze Sweet Chili Nut Mix Snack Pack
PHOTO: AMAZON

Ideal for health-conscious snackers, this contains a portion-controlled snack pack of crunchy peanuts, cashews and pumpkin seeds coated in a delicious chilli and tomato paste.

Shop Now

 

Glory Pineapple Tarts, $20.80

Glory Pineapple Tarts
PHOTO: AMAZON

What is Chinese New Year without pineapple tarts? The Glory tarts are made from real butter and flour, and have a generous amount of pineapple jam.

Shop Now

All prices are correct at time of publication

Last-minute CNY shopping: Money-saving tips and tricks

Even if you’re in a rush, it helps to take a step back and make a plan of attack to maximise your time and effort.

Start your shopping list

Explore Amazon Fresh ahead of time. This enables you to start building your list and also tap into all the deals available this season.

Start by listing all the ingredients and items you need. It helps to categorise them by dish type, festive snacks and beverages, as an example.

For anything you can’t find on Amazon Fresh, plan a supermarket run to top off any missing items.

Set your budget

It’s easy to get carried away when you come across so many delicious items. Keep an eye out on all the combo deals and specials to stretch your dollar while still ensuring a grand festive spread.

Leverage Amazon Fresh features

Add items to your cart to keep track of potential purchases. You’ll get email notifications should items drop in price.

The platform’s product recommendations are also very helpful in highlighting items other shoppers have purchased or similar items you may be interested in.

Stack and save

Take advantage of item discounts, buy more, save more deals and bank discounts and stack them in your order to ensure the best savings possible.

Plan your delivery

In the pre-CNY rush, the last thing you want is to miss out on your preferred delivery slot.

Plan for multiple deliveries: one for frozen food or anything non-perishable that can be stored ahead of time, and another delivery concentrating on fresh ingredients closer to your celebration days. 

This will help to reduce any last-minute stress.

