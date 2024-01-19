Chinese New Year 2024 Singapore shopping guide

Chinese New Year 2024 starts from Feb 10, marking the start of the Year of the Dragon. With the shops and streets looking more festive, people are in full swing with their CNY preparations.
Getting ready for this period can pinch the wallet, so make full use of this season’s sales to save as much as you can.
We’ve sifted through the Chinese New Year online sales, and have highlighted a list of deals to save you some cash. Get these deals from the comfort of your home, skipping the hustle and bustle of crowded malls.
Keep scrolling to shop deals from these categories:
- Spring cleaning essentials
- Kitchen appliances
- Home and tech appliances
- Bedding
- CNY festive meal must-haves
-
CNY gift ideas
Where to find Chinese New Year 2024 sales online
-
Amazon:
- Find deals stretching up to 30 per cent off home tech, electronics and kitchen appliances in the Amazon Deals section
- Save up to 30 per cent and buy 2, get 40 per cent off deals on festive essentials, with same-day delivery to your doorstep
-
$8 off spring cleaning, health and beauty buys. Shop CNY deals
-
Lazada: From home and tech to Redmart groceries and festive treats, there are plenty of daily deals stretching up to 70 per cent off in the run-up to Chinese New Year. Shop Lazada Huat-derful New Year sale
-
Shopee: From now until Feb 12, enjoy up to 57 per cent off bundle deals in the CNY Supermarket Sale. Find flash deals in kitchen and home categories as well throughout this period. Shop Shopee Chinese New Year sale
-
Robinsons:
- Get up to $110 off in the Home and Bedding sale
- Up to 25 per cent off home and kitchen buys
- Up to 28 per cent off Robinsons Hotel collection bedding
- Enjoy up to 52 per cent off Robinsons Luggage collection
Chinese New Year 2024: Spring cleaning essentials
From vacuum cleaners to steam mops, here are deals on cleaning aids to get your home looking spick and span.
Chinese New Year 2024: Kitchen appliances
Hosting reunion dinner or a Lunar New Year meal at home? You'll need a steamboat pot. Save on kitchen appliances to help with your festive meal prep.
Chinese New Year 2024: Home appliances, smart TVs and more
Whether you are expecting guests over or just looking to upgrade your appliances, there are plenty of deals to take advantage of now.
Discover more home and tech deals at HardwareZone:
Chinese New Year 2024: Bedding
New year, new sheets. Find deals on bedding sets, mattresses, pillows and more.
Chinese New Year 2024: Festive meal must-haves
Whether you're having yusheng, steamboat or pen cai for your festive meals, stock up on groceries and drinks from Amazon Fresh with same-day delivery to your doorstep.
Chinese New Year 2024: CNY gift ideas
Save on a range of festive gifts, ranging from abalone sets to CNY goodies.