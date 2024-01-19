Chinese New Year 2024 Singapore shopping guide

DEALS

Chinese New Year 2024 starts from Feb 10, marking the start of the Year of the Dragon. With the shops and streets looking more festive, people are in full swing with their CNY preparations.

Getting ready for this period can pinch the wallet, so make full use of this season’s sales to save as much as you can.

We’ve sifted through the Chinese New Year online sales, and have highlighted a list of deals to save you some cash. Get these deals from the comfort of your home, skipping the hustle and bustle of crowded malls.

Keep scrolling to shop deals from these categories:

  • Spring cleaning essentials
  • Kitchen appliances
  • Home and tech appliances
  • Bedding
  • CNY festive meal must-haves
  • CNY gift ideas
     

Where to find Chinese New Year 2024 sales online

 

Chinese New Year 2024: Spring cleaning essentials

From vacuum cleaners to steam mops, here are deals on cleaning aids to get your home looking spick and span.

Chinese New Year 2024: Kitchen appliances

Hosting reunion dinner or a Lunar New Year meal at home? You'll need a steamboat pot. Save on kitchen appliances to help with your festive meal prep.

Chinese New Year 2024: Home appliances, smart TVs and more

Whether you are expecting guests over or just looking to upgrade your appliances, there are plenty of deals to take advantage of now.

Discover more home and tech deals at HardwareZone:

 

Chinese New Year 2024: Bedding

New year, new sheets. Find deals on bedding sets, mattresses, pillows and more.

 

Chinese New Year 2024: Festive meal must-haves

Whether you're having yusheng, steamboat or pen cai for your festive meals, stock up on groceries and drinks from Amazon Fresh with same-day delivery to your doorstep.

 

Chinese New Year 2024: CNY gift ideas

Save on a range of festive gifts, ranging from abalone sets to CNY goodies.

