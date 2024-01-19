DEALS

9 steamboat pots and multi-cookers on sale to make your CNY dinner at home easier

steamboat pots and multi-cookers on sale
Get that restaurant experience at home with these deals on steamboat pots, BBQ grills, multi-cookers and more. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
In Singapore, nothing says CNY dinner quite like a steamboat. You’ll need the perfect steamboat pot to start your feast on the right note if you’re hosting reunion dinner or a Chinese New Year gathering at home this year.

Whether you’re simmering a traditional hot pot, grilling on a BBQ or cooking up a storm with traditional Lunar New Year dishes, we’ve put together a list of kitchen appliance deals to make your festive food prep easier and faster.

Take a look through our pick of deals on steamboat pots, steamboat and BBQ grill sets, multi-cookers and other kitchen tools to help you create an easy, fuss-free meal. 

Quick links to BBQ and steamboat pot deals

Steamboat pots 

Multi-cookers and BBQ grills

Food prep tools and appliances 

Steamboat pots

Cornell 2-in-1 Steamboat BBQ Set, $88

Original price: $109 (19 per cent off)

Cornell 2-in-1 Steamboat BBQ Set
PHOTO: AMAZON

Featuring a non-stick grill and steamboat function with individual temperature control, this versatile two-in-one steamboat set is perfect for cooking everything from shabu-shabu to grilled chicken wings.

Its detachable parts ensure easy cleaning, while the excessive oil collector keeps your meals healthier. Ideal for reunion dinners, it comfortably serves up to 10 people.

Available for $88 at Amazon

 

Toyomi Up and Down Smart Steamboat, $99.90

Original price: $118 (15 per cent off)

Toyomi Up and Down Smart Steamboat
PHOTO: AMAZON

The unique up and down steamer tray in this steamboat means you no longer need to fish around for ingredients in the pot. 

Outside of steamboat, this can also be used to steam food and cook rice. With its Low-Carb Rice function which drains excess carbohydrates, you can select from three levels of rice firmness.

Available for $99.90 at Amazon

 

Cornell Steamboat Multi-Cooker with Yuan Yang Pot, $52.90

Original price: $168 (69 per cent off)

Cornell Steamboat Multi-Cooker with Yuan Yang Pot
PHOTO: LAZADA

Whether your family is split between mala and non-spicy, meat-forward and vegetarian, the ‘yuan yang’ pot allows you to cook your steamboat with two different broths at the same time.

With three-stage temperature control, intuitive controls and easy to clean, this is perfect for festive feasts.

Available for $52.80 at Lazada and Shopee

 

Sona Yuan Yang Steamboat & BBQ Grill, $99

Original price: $139 (29 per cent off)

Sona Yuan Yang Steamboat & BBQ Grill
PHOTO: LAZADA

For the family who wants a little bit of everything for their Chinese New Year meal, this features a 3.5-litre non-stick ‘Yuan Yang’ pot and non-stick BBQ grill pan. Also included is an oil collection tray that ensures a healthier dining experience.

Available for $99 at Lazada

 

Multi-cookers and grills

Toyomi Stainless Steel Multi-Cooker with Grill Pan, $82.90

Original price: $95 (13 per cent off)

Toyomi Stainless Steel Multi-Cooker with Grill Pan
PHOTO: AMAZON

With its stainless steel pot and non-stick grill pan, you can grill, steam, slow cook and much more. Perfect for BBQ, hot pot, or steaming your favourite veggies, this versatile cooker transforms everyday meals into a special occasion.

Available for $82.90 at Amazon

 

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Cooker, $297

Original price: $356.40 (17 per cent off)

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Cooker
PHOTO: AMAZON

This best-selling multi-cooker replaces multiple appliances, offering a wide array of cooking options - pressure cook, sauté, steam, slow cook, cook rice, keep food warm, and can even make yogurt.

Perfect for both side dishes and large family meals, its advanced microprocessor technology monitors and adjusts heating intensity and duration, ensuring every dish is cooked to perfection.

Available for $297 at Amazon

 

La Gourmet Healthy Electric Pressure Cooker, $259

Original price: $499 (48 per cent off)

La Gourmet Healthy Electric Pressure Cooker
PHOTO: ROBINSONS

With unique features like essence extractor and deep fryer modes, this 14-in-1 appliance also has advanced safety features like an anti-blockage vent and child lock. You’ll be whipping up healthy, delicious dishes in no time.

Available for $259 at Robinsons and Lazada
 

Toyomi Electric BBQ Grill, $47

Original price: $59.90 (22 per cent off)

Toyomi Electric BBQ Grill
PHOTO: LAZADA

Ideal for up to eight people, this BBQ grill uses thermostat technology to ensure consistent, even cooking. It’s got a dual surface with griddle and grill, allowing you to cook a variety of items, from steak to vegetables. There’s also a heat selector for precise control, drip hole to drain excess oil and removable oil tray for easy cleaning.

Available for $47 at Lazada

 

Philips Daily Collection Induction Cooker, $94.99

Original price: $139 (32 per cent off)

Philips Daily Collection Induction Cooker
PHOTO: AMAZON

With multiple modes, such as hot pot, fry, roast and steam, this induction cooker is useful to have on hand for all those festive meals, whether it acts as an additional hob or keeping on the table for steamboat. It heats up quickly for efficient cooking, is easy to clean and even comes with a pot included.

Available for $94.99 at Amazon

 

Food prep tools and appliances

Simplejoy Vegetable Spiraliser, $19.95

Original price: $24.99 (20 per cent off)

Simplejoy Vegetable Spiraliser
PHOTO: AMAZON

Get all the veggies for yusheng prepped and ribboned in a snap with a spiraliser. This Simplejoy tool has five interchangeable blades to switch between spirals, ribbons, noodles or chips. It also comes in a foldable design to make storing away easier.

Available for $19.95 at Amazon

 

Ninja Professional Food Processor, $196.89

Original price: $249 (21 per cent off)

Ninja Professional Food Processor
PHOTO: AMAZON

Enlist the help of a food processor to race through food prep. This 850 Watts powerhouse has a 2.1 litre capacity and is boosted by Ninja's Auto-iQ technology, which intelligently automates tasks like chopping and pureeing with pre-programmed settings for consistent, perfect results.

Available for $196.89 at Amazon

 

Hecef 8-inch Chinese Cleaver, $31.99

Original price: $39.99 (20 per cent off)

Hecef 8-inch Chinese Cleaver
PHOTO: AMAZON

Made from premium high carbon steel, this versatile cleaver excels in slicing fish, meat and vegetables with its curved blade. Use the sharp tip to slice vegetables, the middle part to smash garlic and the bottom to mince meat.

Available for $31.99 at Amazon

Where to find affordable steamboat pot and BBQ grills in Singapore 2024

Toyomi

This homegrown brand is known for their practical and affordable home and kitchen appliances. Toyomi offers a wide variety of steamboat and BBQ grill sets for every need, whether it’s an innovative up and down function in the steamboat, yuan yang hot pot or mookata-style grill.

Find their products here: Official website, official storefronts on Lazada and Shopee, Amazon

Cornell

Affordable and reliable, this American brand is best known for their kitchen and home appliances, from electric kettles and toasters to standing fans and air coolers. They offer multi cookers and induction cookers that are ideal for family reunions and festive cooking.

Find their products here: Official website, official storefronts on Lazada and Shopee, Amazon

PowerPac

A trusted name in Singapore, PowerPac stands out for its efficient and wallet-friendly household appliances. From ceramic cooker steamboats and BBQ grill sets to multi cookers and induction cookers, PowerPac offers a range of easy-to-use and energy efficient designs that are ideal for at-home Chinese New Year celebrations.

Find their products here: Fairprice, official storefronts on Lazada and Shopee

Sona

Specialising in kitchen essentials, Sona's product lineup includes rice cookers, steamers, air fryers and infrared ceramic cookers to simplify and enhance your festive prep.

Find their products here: Courts, Gain City, official storefronts on Lazada and Shopee, Amazon 

