9 steamboat pots and multi-cookers on sale to make your CNY dinner at home easier

In Singapore, nothing says CNY dinner quite like a steamboat. You’ll need the perfect steamboat pot to start your feast on the right note if you’re hosting reunion dinner or a Chinese New Year gathering at home this year.

Whether you’re simmering a traditional hot pot, grilling on a BBQ or cooking up a storm with traditional Lunar New Year dishes, we’ve put together a list of kitchen appliance deals to make your festive food prep easier and faster.

Take a look through our pick of deals on steamboat pots, steamboat and BBQ grill sets, multi-cookers and other kitchen tools to help you create an easy, fuss-free meal.

Quick links to BBQ and steamboat pot deals

Steamboat pots

Multi-cookers and BBQ grills