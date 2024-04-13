Here’s how to keep cool and stay protected in the hot weather in Singapore

With the blazing heat of the sun and the extreme UV index levels that we’ve been experiencing lately, the National Environment Agency (NEA) has advised the public to take extra precautions when stepping out.

Due to the El Nino phenomenon that brings hotter weather across Southeast Asia, the weather in Singapore has been hotter than ever in recent times.

Along with the hot weather in Singapore comes potential effects of extreme heat such as heat rash, headaches caused by heat exhaustion, and other harmful side effects from prolonged exposure to intense ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun.

So if you’re looking to keep cool and stay protected in the hot weather, here are some simple and fuss-free ways to beat the heat whether you’re out and about, or home and indoors.

In this article:

When you’re out and about

When you’re indoors

When you’re out and about in Singapore's hot weather

1. Wear sunscreen and protect your skin

One of the most important things you can do to protect your skin from harmful UV rays is to ensure you apply sunscreen before you head out. We highly recommend looking out for SPF 50+ PA+++ sunscreens that provide high SPF protection against the sun.

Original price: $22.30 (30 per cent off)