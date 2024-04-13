Here’s how to keep cool and stay protected in the hot weather in Singapore

With the blazing heat of the sun and the extreme UV index levels that we’ve been experiencing lately, the National Environment Agency (NEA) has advised the public to take extra precautions when stepping out.
Due to the El Nino phenomenon that brings hotter weather across Southeast Asia, the weather in Singapore has been hotter than ever in recent times.
Along with the hot weather in Singapore comes potential effects of extreme heat such as heat rash, headaches caused by heat exhaustion, and other harmful side effects from prolonged exposure to intense ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun.
So if you’re looking to keep cool and stay protected in the hot weather, here are some simple and fuss-free ways to beat the heat whether you’re out and about, or home and indoors.
In this article:
When you’re out and about
1. Wear sunscreen and protect your skin
2. Drink water and stay hydrated
3. Dress in light, airy and breathable clothing
4. Keep a UV umbrella handy
5. Bring a portable fan along
6. Pop a face mist in your bag
When you’re indoors
7. Use cooling bedsheets and pillows
8. Cool down with a portable aircon
9. Invest in a hot and cold water dispenser
10. Freshen the air with a dehumidifier
11. Take a refreshing shower
12. Eat cooling foods and icy treats
When you’re out and about in Singapore's hot weather
1. Wear sunscreen and protect your skin
One of the most important things you can do to protect your skin from harmful UV rays is to ensure you apply sunscreen before you head out. We highly recommend looking out for SPF 50+ PA+++ sunscreens that provide high SPF protection against the sun.
Biore UV Aqua Rich Aqua Protect Lotion, SPF50+ PA++++, $15.61
Original price: $22.30 (30 per cent off)
Available for $15.61 at Amazon
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunblock, Spf 50+ Pa+++, $17.93
Original price: $23.91 (25 per cent off)
Available for $17.93 at Amazon
Banana Boat Simply Protect Kids Sunscreen, SPF50+ PA++++, $19.85
Enjoy 25 per cent off at checkout
Available for $19.85 at Amazon and $19.90 at Lazada
2. Drink water and stay hydrated
Drinking water and staying hydrated is especially vital when it's hot outside as it helps to regulate your body temperature, cool you down, and ultimately prevent heat injuries.
Bring an insulated water bottle filled with deliciously cold water to easily stay cool and hydrated wherever you go.
Owala FreeSip Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle, $40.14
Original price: $44.94 (10 per cent off)
Available for $40.14 at Amazon
BJPKPK Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $15.60
Original price: $23 (32 per cent off)
Available for $22.90 at Lazada
3. Dress in light, airy and breathable clothing
Choose clothes with light and airy fabrics such as breezy linen that let your skin breathe, instead of thick and heavy clothes that might trap heat and weigh you down in the hot weather.
Uniqlo Singapore has a dedicated UV Protection Collection with UV-protective casual wear for both men and women. For further protection from the sun, we also recommend wearing a hat.
Uniqlo Linen Collection, from $29.90
Available for $29.90 at Uniqlo
4. Keep a UV umbrella handy
Perfect for rain or shine, pocket-sized UV umbrellas are a great addition to the daily essentials you bring in your bag. They provide shade and shield you from the heat and rain while blocking out harmful UV rays.
Wpc UV Protection Parasol For Sun & Rain, $25.98
Buy 3, save 10 per cent
Available for $25.98 at Amazon
Mini UV Pocket Umbrella, $7.98
Original price: $19.99 (60 per cent off)
Available for $7.98 at Lazada
5. Bring a portable fan along
Here's an easy way to cool off while you’re out and about - bring a portable fan along and whip it out for a quick fix whenever you’re feeling a little too hot.
If the heat is getting a little too intense, you can also consider bringing along some Coolfever Extra Cool pads to help bring your temperature down.
The Portable Neck Fan, $29.99
Available for $29.99 at Amazon
Jisulife Mini Portable Fan, $16.90
Original price: $28 (40 per cent off)
Available for $6.05 at Amazon
6. Pop a face mist in your bag
Treat yourself to a refreshing spritz every now and then to perk up – face mists will hydrate and help cool the skin upon contact.
Evian Brumisateur Facial Spray, $8.10
Original price: $10.80 (25 per cent off)
Available for $42.30 at Amazon
When you’re indoors and feeling the heat
7. Use cooling bedsheets and pillows
Upgrade your sleep experience with cooling bedsheets and pillows made of soft, smooth, light and breathable material like Tencel. Say goodbye to the dreaded sleep sweats, and hello to great sleep and sweet dreams.
Epitex Tencel Dobby Luxury Collection, from $84
Available from $84 at Amazon
Horgen Tencel Lyocell Bed Setsheet Set, from $69
Original price: from $229 (70 per cent off)
Available from $69 at Lazada
Elegear Cervical Pillow with Cooling Pillowcase, $62.99
Enjoy 15 per cent off at checkout
Available for $202.26 at Amazon
8. Cool down with a portable aircon
Feeling hot, itchy and bothered as you work at home thanks to the hot temperatures seeping in from outside? Introduce a portable air conditioner to your space, enjoy nice cold air, and feel comfortable indoors.
Midea Portable Air Conditioner, $339
Available for $339 at Amazon
Europace Portable Aircon, $297.51
Original price: $549 (46 per cent off)
Available for $297.51 at Lazada
9. Invest in a hot and cold water dispenser
Speaking from this writer’s experience, a hot and cold water dispenser is a great investment for the home when you can have both hot and cold water ready anytime at the simple push of a button. When you get home from work or running errands outdoors and feel hot and sweaty, a cup of cold water is just the thing to cool you down.
Xiaomi Mijia Smart Hot and Cold Water Dispenser, $169.90
Original price: $249 (32 per cent off)
Available for $169.90 at Lazada
Kestella Hot and Cold Water Dispenser, from $275
Original price: from $399 (31 per cent off)
Available from $275 at Shopee
Novita Hot and Cold Water Dispenser, $1,089
Original price: $1,689 (35 per cent off)
Available for $2,899 at Lazada
10. Freshen the air with a dehumidifier
Along with the heat, comes Singapore’s humidity which can make the air we breathe feel a little too thick and muggy. Keep the air in your living spaces feeling cool and fresh with a dehumidifier that helps to pull unwanted moisture out of the air and prevent mould too.
Philips 2-in-1 Air Dehumidifier, $651.90
Original price: $879 (26 per cent off)
Available for $651.90 at Amazon
Midea Dehumidifier with H13 Hepa Filter, $209
Original price: $279 (25 per cent off)
Available for $209 at Amazon
Mistral Table Top Dehumidifier, $79
Original price: $89 (11 per cent off)
Available for $79 at Amazon
11. Take a refreshing shower
There’s nothing like taking a refreshing shower to completely cool off on an extra hot and sweaty day. Take your showers to the next level with cooling shower gels that leave you with a nice and minty sensation to keep you feeling fresh for longer.
Dettol Cool Anti-Bacterial Body Wash (Twin Pack), $11.45
Original price: $16.80 (32 per cent off)
Available for $6.45 at Amazon
Kundal Cool & Clear Ice Boosting Cool Body Wash, $18.50
Original price: $21.10 (12 per cent off)
Available for $18.50 at iHerb
12. Eat cooling foods and icy treats
Enjoy a sweet icy treat whenever you’re feeling extra hot, and make sure to load up on cooling foods and fruits like cucumber and watermelon too.
100plus Hydration Bar, $5.30
Original price: $5.80 (9 per cent off)
Available for $5.30 at Amazon and $5.85 at Redmart