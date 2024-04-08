Extreme UV index levels? What you should know about applying sunscreen

SINGAPORE - “Wear sunscreen. If I could offer you only one tip for the future, sunscreen would be it,” goes the 1997 hit spoken word song Everybody’s Free (To Wear Sunscreen) written by Australian film-maker Baz Luhrmann.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) dished out the same advice, after the ultraviolet (UV) index hit extreme levels in late March.

The UV index – which describes the level of solar UV radiation on the earth’s surface on a scale of zero to 15 – hit 12 at about 12.45pm on March 27.

UV index readings of 11 and above are considered extreme, while those between eight and 10 are considered very high. When UV index readings are in either band, the NEA advises extra protection against sunburn.

According to the NEA, it is common for the UV index to reach very high and extreme levels between 11am and 3pm on a day with little cloud cover.

The months of February, March, April and September usually experience the highest UV radiation.

“Overexposure to UV radiation can cause damage to the skin and eyes, and suppress the immune system,” said dermatologist Heng Jun Khee from DermAlly Specialist Skin Clinic and Surgery.

Research shows that between five and 30 minutes of sun exposure twice a week can be healthy as it allows the skin to produce vitamin D, which the body needs to absorb calcium and maintain its bone structure.

But excessive exposure to UV radiation can cause acute effects such as sunburn, as well as phototoxic and photoallergic reactions, while the chronic effects of excessive UV radiation include skin cancers such as melanoma and eye conditions such as cataracts.

NEA advises those who are outdoors to take protective measures to guard against UV exposure by using umbrellas and wearing hats and sunglasses, as well as applying sunscreen of at least SPF 30 and reapplying it every two hours.

Regarding the type of sunscreen to use, Dr Heng said: “The higher the SPF, the better protection it will offer against UVB radiation.”

Dr Tan Kian Teo, a dermatologist with Skin Physicians, recommends getting a sunscreen with broad spectrum protection against UVA and UVB radiation, in addition to blue light if possible.

UVB radiation causes sunburn as well as melanoma and other types of skin cancer, while UVA radiation – together with blue light, which is part of the visible light spectrum – is more closely associated with skin ageing.

Dr Heng said the sunscreen should also be water-resistant, to ensure it remains on wet or sweaty skin for some time before it needs to be reapplied.