The Chic Home: Stylish bachelor pad in East Coast

He decided to take on the project personally rather than leave it to an interior designer. “I felt that I needed to design the home myself as I know my needs and wants best,” he says.

Mr Tan combined the two original bathrooms into a larger one that can be accessed from the living room and master bedroom.

One bedroom was reduced in size and converted into a storeroom, as the bachelor needs only one bedroom. Doing so has not only provided him with more storage space, but also widened the corridor.