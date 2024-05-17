The Chic Home: Stylish bachelor pad in East Coast

SINGAPORE – Being in the business of fashion retail and home decorating, Mr Mike Tan has honed a strong aesthetic sensibility that he put to good use in designing his own condominium unit – a 1,080 sq ft two-bedder in Bayshore Park – two years ago.
The 60-year-old home decorator is the owner of Eggthree, a lifestyle concept store that focuses on South Korean and Hong Kong fashion and decor items.
He decided to take on the project personally rather than leave it to an interior designer. “I felt that I needed to design the home myself as I know my needs and wants best,” he says.
Mr Tan combined the two original bathrooms into a larger one that can be accessed from the living room and master bedroom.
One bedroom was reduced in size and converted into a storeroom, as the bachelor needs only one bedroom. Doing so has not only provided him with more storage space, but also widened the corridor.
As an avid shopper and traveller, Mr Tan sought inspiration from his travels when designing his home, which sports a modern rustic style with resort vibes.
“The home reflects my signature design style. However, style aside, it must also be cosy and comfortable,” he says.
Dotted around the home are pieces collected from his trips abroad. He opted for a monochromatic palette of whites, greys and blacks to allow the decor and souvenirs to stand out.
He also tried to minimise built-in carpentry, gravitating more towards loose furniture and fixtures, so he can rearrange pieces. His collection includes items that he acquired from lifestyle brands Marquis, Xtra and Grafunkt, among others.
Greeting visitors in the entrance foyer is the first of many artworks on display. The artist is a friend of Mr Tan’s from Chiang Mai and the work has taken centre stage in his past few homes. Its size and bold black background create a powerful first impression.
The living room is where Mr Tan’s friends gather when they visit, so he sought to create “a timeless and eclectic style that is modern and chic, and with a touch of resort essence”.
An open-concept design has been adopted for the odd-shaped kitchen. A peninsula island serves multiple purposes: as a dining counter, a bar, a place for baking and as a spatial divider between the kitchen and the living room.
Mr Tan kept things simple in the master bedroom, though he carved out space for a walk-in wardrobe.
He describes designing his own home and personal sanctuary as a therapeutic and inspiring experience. The renovation took about two months and cost about $80,000, including furniture and furnishings.
However, it was not without its challenges.
“I sometimes found myself overthinking things, which hindered my decision-making. It is important to stay focused,” he says.
His take on interior design is that there are no hard and fast rules. “Logical space planning is key. Adopt a ‘less is more’ approach to the palette and furnishing. Accentuate the space with artefacts and greenery that personify your style and preferences.”
- This article first appeared in Home & Decor Singapore. Go to homeanddecor.com.sg for more beautiful homes, space-saving ideas and interior inspiration.