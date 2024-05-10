The Chic Home: Bright, kid-friendly Bedok Reservoir maisonette

SINGAPORE – When Charmaine and Mike decided to move out of their executive apartment, they knew that they wanted a maisonette in the east.

Mike, who teaches English at an international school in Singapore, is from the United Kingdom and Charmaine lived there for eight years.

“Our home in the UK had two storeys. We like the separation and having spaces on two floors. I grew up in the east, so I love the area and wanted to move back here,” says Charmaine, a regional manager in the cruise industry.

The couple – who are in their 40s and withheld their surnames – engaged home-grown firm Distinct Identity’s executive interior designer Harshita Agarwal.