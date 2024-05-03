The Chic Home: West Coast glamour in jewellery boutique-style apartment

SINGAPORE – Luxury retail stores are being designed to feel like the elevated version of a dream home, with plush furniture in elegant spaces that welcome customers to linger while they shop.

This three-bedroom West Coast condominium apartment shows that a residential project can incorporate elements borrowed from the luxury retail realm to create a stylish family home.

Designed by studio Wolf Woof, the 1,066 sq ft apartment is home to a couple in their early 40s – both working in the banking industry – and their two sons, aged 10 and eight.