The Chic Home: Seletar Hills home preserves part of Singapore’s architectural history

SINGAPORE – The owners of this Seletar Hills house, a couple in their 40s who work in finance, bought the property in 2019, but shelved renovation plans due to the pandemic.

However, this gave them more time to consider what they wanted for the home, which they share with their elderly parents and three children: a 15-year-old daughter and two boys aged 12 and 10.

Their search for an interior designer brought them to Mr Lawrence Puah, design director of Akihaus Design Studio.

“We appreciate that Lawrence has a background in architecture. He also has experience working on old houses and understands the challenges that these projects may entail,” say the home owners.

As the house is about 50 years old, the home owners considered demolishing and rebuilding it. However, further discussions with Mr Puah convinced them that they did not need to do so.