The Chic Home: Interior designer’s tropical penthouse in Bukit Timah

SINGAPORE – Interior designer Rashi Tulshyan and her husband, civil servant Rahul Daswani, enjoy entertaining and spending time with their family and friends.

So, when searching for a new home, they wanted one with distinct living and dining spaces. With a toddler and a second child on the way, as well as a domestic helper, the couple also wanted the bedrooms to be close together.

Their new home – a 3,600 sq ft, four-bedroom penthouse unit in Bukit Timah – fulfilled these requirements and more. The unit has four bathrooms, a roof terrace and a spiral staircase. After a four-month renovation, the family moved into their home in March 2023.