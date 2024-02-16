The Chic Home: Interior designer’s tropical penthouse in Bukit Timah

SINGAPORE – Interior designer Rashi Tulshyan and her husband, civil servant Rahul Daswani, enjoy entertaining and spending time with their family and friends.
So, when searching for a new home, they wanted one with distinct living and dining spaces. With a toddler and a second child on the way, as well as a domestic helper, the couple also wanted the bedrooms to be close together.
Their new home – a 3,600 sq ft, four-bedroom penthouse unit in Bukit Timah – fulfilled these requirements and more. The unit has four bathrooms, a roof terrace and a spiral staircase. After a four-month renovation, the family moved into their home in March 2023.
During the design stage, Ms Tulshyan, founder of interior design firm Home Philosophy and a graduate of the Parsons School of Design in New York, knew she wanted a tropical wallpaper to be a starting point for her home.
She says: “I’m very decisive. I often tell my clients to go with their gut feeling. For example, if you find yourself thinking about a particular curtain or colour at night or in the morning, that is the right decision for your home.”
When she saw the tropical print from Australian wallpaper company Milton & King, she knew that was the one.
“I wanted something with a bit of a story. I like the element of having animals and flowers and that it looks almost like a mural with a watercolour, hand-drawn effect,” she says. The interior design concept was built around the wallpaper, which, to Ms Tulshyan, is evocative of Singapore.
She also introduced textures and curves for softness, and light and dark colours to create an interesting contrast.
The kitchen is decked out in black and white checked flooring, adding vibrancy to the soothing green and white cabinets.
The living area has dark-wood finishes and white surfaces, including the walls. There is no television feature wall – a conscious decision to maintain lightness in the space.
The master bedroom features patterned grey wallpaper that contrasts with the headboard. While shades of green and wood hues ground the home, pops of colour add to its personality.
“I didn’t want to have too many colours, but I still wanted it to have personality and a voice of its own,” Ms Tulshyan says.
She retained the marble flooring in the living and dining area, and kept the original structure of the spiral staircase, which originally had “old-school” railings, acrylic and silver metal parts. Now refreshed with new stair planks and railings, the showstopping staircase is the first thing guests see upon entering the home.
Ms Tulshyan also reworked the layout of the kitchen, service yard and bathrooms. For instance, the master bathroom now has a double vanity, raised shower panels, and added niches and concealed fittings for a luxurious setting.
Small details, such as brass handles that resemble palm trees, elevate the lighting and hardware. “Gold adds that luxurious touch to everything, which I really enjoy,” she says.
“As a designer, you always do people’s homes and they get to enjoy it. So now I get to enjoy the little details I put into the home. Living in a space that encapsulates me as a designer and a person, and being able to extend that to my day-to-day life, is very rewarding.”
- This article first appeared in the December 2023 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines. Check out the digital edition of Home & Decor on the App Store, Magzter or Google Play. Also, see more inspiring homes at homeanddecor.com.sg