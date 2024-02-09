The Chic Home: Collector couple’s classy Pasir Ris condominium unit

SINGAPORE – It is not every day that one can find a ground-floor apartment unit with its own reserved open-air parking spot next to an elevated porch.

When husband and wife Louis and Serene, who live with a helper and three dogs, found such a unit in a private condominium in Pasir Ris, they immediately made an offer.

“We lived in a landed home before, so we’re used to the ground floor,” says Louis, an employee benefits consultant. His wife works in aviation logistics.

The couple, who are both 40 and decline to disclose their full names, initially wanted an executive maisonette or executive apartment. However, after viewing around 10 units, they felt the 1,486 sq ft Pasir Ris unit was a better investment.

They engaged interior designer Don Wong, formerly of Lush Interior Design, to renovate the space. Their brief was one of understated luxury, with an open kitchen, a large coffee bar and dining table, a spacious study and enough room for their collections, which range from apparel and accessories to whiskeys and gaming gadgets.