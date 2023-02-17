The Chic Home: Punggol BTO flat stands out in black and white

The zebra artwork is an eye-catching feature of the living and dining area. PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: NONIE CHEN
A wood and monochromatic palette keeps the interior cosy yet stately. PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: NONIE CHEN
Marble-look overhead cabinets make this gallery kitchen feel luxurious. PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: NONIE CHEN
The L-shaped dining bench allows for more diners while glass walls let them see and interact with people in the kitchen. PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: NONIE CHEN
Little metallic accents in the bedding, cushions, wall, furniture and carpentry form a rich look without being overwhelming. PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: NONIE CHEN

SINGAPORE – Standard, boring, and dark. That was how the team at home-grown interior design firm Sponge described the original condition of this 1,000 sq ft, three-bedroom Build-to-Order Housing Board flat in Punggol.

Today, it is a bright and cosy home for 51-year-old assistant engineer Kim Joo Kang, his wife and their daughter. The eye-catching colour scheme is far from standard and boring.

The design team achieved a timeless yet unique look by curating graphic accents in black and white, and key furniture pieces in natural timber.

They replaced the solid walls of the kitchen and the playroom – formerly a bedroom – with glass, allowing natural light to reach more spaces. These walls are no ordinary glass – black frames and faceted glass were added to enhance the black-and-white theme.

The faceted glass walls of the playroom allow light to reach the living room and let the parents watch over the daughter. PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: NONIE CHEN

Presiding over the living and dining area is an oversized zebra artwork with its flowing black-and-white stripes.

One bathroom wall, finished with grey tiles, has been decorated with black-and-white zebras and foliage stickers commonly used to decorate cars. These film stickers are meant for the outdoors, so they can withstand wear and tear in the bathroom.

Vinyl stickers and contrasting graphics create a unique bathroom. PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: NONIE CHEN

Throughout the home, metallic accents lend a luxe touch. These include brass finishes on the furniture, decal stripes in the master bedroom and paper butterflies on the study’s wall that add a sense of movement.

The butterfly wall art is easily removable if the owners wish to redecorate. PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: NONIE CHEN

The wall art is also removable if the owners wish to redecorate.

The home was designed in two months and cost around $80,000 to renovate.

  • This article first appeared in the January 2023 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.
  • Get the February and latest issue of Home & Decor now at all newsstands or download the digital edition of Home & Decor from the App Store, Magzter or Google Play. Also, see more inspiring homes at https://str.sg/wrGK
