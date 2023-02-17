The Chic Home: Punggol BTO flat stands out in black and white

SINGAPORE – Standard, boring, and dark. That was how the team at home-grown interior design firm Sponge described the original condition of this 1,000 sq ft, three-bedroom Build-to-Order Housing Board flat in Punggol.

Today, it is a bright and cosy home for 51-year-old assistant engineer Kim Joo Kang, his wife and their daughter. The eye-catching colour scheme is far from standard and boring.

The design team achieved a timeless yet unique look by curating graphic accents in black and white, and key furniture pieces in natural timber.

They replaced the solid walls of the kitchen and the playroom – formerly a bedroom – with glass, allowing natural light to reach more spaces. These walls are no ordinary glass – black frames and faceted glass were added to enhance the black-and-white theme.