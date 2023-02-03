The Chic Home: Jalan Besar flat features modern metals, pops of colour

SINGAPORE – This 42-year-old three-room Housing Board flat in Jalan Besar had a dark, claustrophobic interior when the home owner bought it.

The bachelor in his mid-40s – who declined to reveal his name, occupation or further details of the renovation – engaged local interior designer Joey Khu to revamp the place and gave him free rein.

Mr Khu made major alterations to the flat’s layout, opening up one bedroom to create an airy, open living-cum-dining area and adding a wardrobe, general storage and kitchen made of dark stained elm wood and stainless steel without inserting new partitions.

Milled-finish metal laminates from building materials supplier Catalyste brighten the home and bring a soft, reflective quality.

Used in the dining area, bedroom and kitchen, these large-format metallic surfaces cast elegant shadows into the interior. These are paired with the dark stained elm wood veneers and limestone plaster from Performance Coating, plus fluted glass, tiles, marble and terrazzo in various shades of grey.

The materials are also used in custom-made furniture, giving a sense of order and unity to the 819 sq ft flat’s overall look.

Mr Khu says: “The combination of designs in different grains and colours creates a collage effect, contrasting with the off-white limestone plastered walls.”

This monochromatic palette was layered with pops of colour via the furniture and accessories for a look reminiscent of the Bauhaus design movement.