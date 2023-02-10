The Chic Home: Walk-up apartment in Keng Lee Road full of vintage charm

SINGAPORE – When it comes to an apartment of a certain vintage, it takes a discerning owner to recognise what stays or goes while preserving the character of the place.

This was the approach the home owners – a doctor and a business analyst in their 30s – adopted for this 1,006 sq ft, 37-year-old three-bedroom walk-up apartment in Keng Lee Road. Armed with a detailed brief, they hired interior planner Ian Lai of Bowerman Interior Planner for the renovation.

Among the elements they wanted to keep were the solid oak timber strip flooring, common bathroom and some cabinets. They also preferred loose furniture over built-in carpentry, which would allow the home to evolve over time.

The resulting mid-century modern look is expressed through materials such as walnut, marble, rattan and metallic accents, along with colours such as grey, plum, sand and white that complement dark green.

A shoe cabinet and bench settee were two things that the home owners requested at the entrance foyer. Positioned on either side of the main entrance, the items create an interesting dialogue with their timber materials, wavy profile and rattan mesh. The top of the shoe cabinet is also where the owners place keys and display art.

The dining table sits to the right of the entrance, in a space which the home owners had originally intended to be a study. However, a discussion with Mr Lai – who said a dining table, especially with a centrepiece, would make a better first impression than cluttered study desks – resulted in the swop.

Finding the perfect table also helped. “We wanted a live edge table and were looking at the more common suar wood options. But when we saw this mango wood piece, we fell in love with its unique grain and texture,” say the home owners.

It was the first piece of furniture they purchased for the home. It was longer than what the dining area could accommodate, but the offcuts were repurposed as bedside tables.

Separating the dining and living areas is a trio of custom-built open shelves, each supported by a metal pole that is deliberately positioned off-centre. Besides being a spatial divider, the shelves also serve as a “gallery of memories” where collectibles and travel memorabilia are displayed.