The Chic Home: Japandi flat for a young family

SINGAPORE – The owners of this five-room Build-To-Order flat in Margaret Drive are a couple in their 30s who work in cyber security and education.

They favour Japanese-inspired design and wanted high-quality yet low-maintenance materials for their new Housing Board unit, which they share with their young daughter, a domestic helper and the family dog.

They had been following home-grown studio Parenthesis on Instagram and were familiar with its portfolio, which they liked for the use of wood and the bright and airy designs.

Creative director Molina Hun and interior designer Koh Xin Fang went about designing a home tailored to the needs of this young family.

They reconfigured the layout of the 1,162 sq ft flat, mainly around the kitchen and yard areas, as well as the common and master bathrooms, and carried out some demolition works.