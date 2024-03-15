The Chic Home: Newlyweds’ window-filled nest in Orchard area

SINGAPORE – This 1,658 sq ft four-bedroom apartment at Paterson Residence in the Orchard area is a matrimonial home belonging to a couple in their 30s, who work in finance and tech.

In their brief to L Architects, they asked to combine two bedrooms into one larger master bedroom, allocate one room as a study for the wife who works from home, and set aside a room for future children.

The design team – comprising principal architect Lim Shing Hui and architectural assistant Tse Lee Shing – immediately recognised its potential, though they felt the apartment had too many walls and made the rooms feel isolated from communal areas.