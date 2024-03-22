The Chic Home: Lawyers’ Clementi BTO flat a perfect gathering space

SINGAPORE – Like many home owners, Teck Jin and Jolyn had reservations about getting a Build-To-Order flat.

“We were concerned that a BTO flat would be too small, given the shrinking sizes of BTOs in recent years,” says Jolyn.

But the couple – both lawyers in their 30s, who did not give their full names – secured this bright and airy 1,216 sq ft five-room flat in Clementi, near their parents’ homes, while studying for their Bar examinations.

They were keen on the mid-century modern aesthetic, and wanted a space that would reflect their lifestyle and personalities.

They also enjoy hosting and like wine, so they eschewed the typical television-room layout in favour of seating options and a bar area, plus an open kitchen with ample countertop space.