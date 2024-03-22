The Chic Home: Lawyers’ Clementi BTO flat a perfect gathering space

SINGAPORE – Like many home owners, Teck Jin and Jolyn had reservations about getting a Build-To-Order flat.
“We were concerned that a BTO flat would be too small, given the shrinking sizes of BTOs in recent years,” says Jolyn.
But the couple – both lawyers in their 30s, who did not give their full names – secured this bright and airy 1,216 sq ft five-room flat in Clementi, near their parents’ homes, while studying for their Bar examinations.
They were keen on the mid-century modern aesthetic, and wanted a space that would reflect their lifestyle and personalities.
They also enjoy hosting and like wine, so they eschewed the typical television-room layout in favour of seating options and a bar area, plus an open kitchen with ample countertop space.
Interior design studio Home Philosophy’s Melissa Wan, lead designer and project manager in charge of the revamp, says: “With the new BTOs that mostly come in the ‘standard’ layouts, we had to be creative and think of ways to design a space that would reflect the client’s needs, especially the living area, since it would be the first thing you see when entering the home.”
Instead of a television wall, the long window wall is the focal point. Arches frame the windows, while slim shelves by the sides create a sense of symmetry.
A floating bench stretches under the windows, adding even more seating to the living area’s ample sofas. Every element was measured to optimise spatial flow.
A bar area sits near the living area. Sliding doors hide the wine fridge and household shelter, and a shoe storage unit is also placed in this zone.
The custom-made dining table is connected to the kitchen counter.
“While we kept carpentry minimal and proposed only what was necessary, we still had to be careful to make sure we got the sizes right to prevent the spaces from feeling too bulky or boxed-up,” says Ms Wan.
The bedroom closest to the living area was converted into a study. Walls were removed so that it would feel like a part of the main living space. Glass doors with arch details provide a sense of continuity.
The overall palette of browns, neutrals and olive greens warms up the space. Wood patterns in different hues inject variety and vibrancy into the home, while decorative elements such as the wall tiles and wallpaper tie the look together.
The master bedroom is painted light green, with flat wall panels in black cladding the bottom half of the walls. The combination brings a sense of calm while remaining cohesive with the rest of the home.
“An arched nook at the side of the L-shaped wardrobe helps soften the look of the carpentry when you first step into the room,” Ms Wan says, adding that it also serves as a practical storage area for accessories.
The couple moved into the unit in January 2023 after a three-month renovation. Jolyn describes the home as “a sanctuary in the quiet moments and the perfect cosy, warm space for our loved ones and friends to gather”.
