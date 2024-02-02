The Chic Home: Bedok Reservoir flat in a modern farmhouse style

SINGAPORE – With two young children, housewife Nur Jafer and civil servant Farid realised that their four-room HDB flat was no longer sufficient for their family of four.

They were smitten with this five-room, 1,353 sq ft Bedok Reservoir flat, which is close to a park and schools. But the 36-year-old resale unit was in bad shape and the couple needed to overhaul it.

Design consultant Aw Ying Hui from Tid Plus Design says: “Nur provided us with a detailed 3D sketch with her requirements and measurements during our first meeting. It was decided that the main focal point of this apartment would be the island area and the kitchen, as she enjoys baking and cooking daily.”

Removing the walls has resulted in an open-plan home that connects the kitchen, dining and living areas, and balcony.

The black stools provide a pop of contrast with the white kitchen island, which seats up to eight. There is room for a dry pantry area, a double-door refrigerator and a sideboard for more storage.