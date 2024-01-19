The Chic Home: Couple’s cosy coastal retreat in Sentosa Cove

SINGAPORE – Located in Sentosa Cove, this idyllic three-bedroom unit has a view of yachts at the berth.

Frenchman Eric Benghozi, who is in his 50s and a chief executive in the healthcare industry, found this 1,711 sq ft unit in his search for a bigger place.

He and his wife, who is in her 40s, enjoy entertaining friends at home and wanted the opportunity to do so more often.

However, the unit was not in the best shape, as it had been rented out for years and had fallen into some disrepair.

Mr Benghozi enlisted Singapore studio Earth Interior Design’s executive director and chief designer Edwin Fong to revamp the space into a warm, modern home with touches of luxury.