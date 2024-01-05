The Chic Home: Moon-inspired courtyard in Jalan Lanjut terraced house

SINGAPORE – When it came to this terraced house in Jalan Lanjut, getting daylight into the narrow plot between the shared walls of the adjoining properties was the biggest challenge for registered architect Lim Ai Tiong from Lim Ai Tiong (Lato) Architects/Design.

One solution was to introduce a courtyard and skylight. While most courtyards are square, Mr Lim gave his design a circular shape, inspired by a Chinese idiom that loosely translates to how a circular “full moon” courtyard symbolises a family reunion.