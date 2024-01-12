The Chic Home: Expats’ River Valley condo a space to work from home

SINGAPORE – The owners of this apartment are a couple from Hong Kong who purchased the condominium unit some years ago. They had been renting it out and moved in only in January 2023 after a three-month renovation.

As the River Valley property was almost two decades old, the unit was showing signs of wear. The couple in their early 40s – the husband works in finance and the wife, a stay-at-home mother to their toddler daughter, has a background in fashion – engaged Singapore interior designer KNQ Associates to spruce up the 1,313 sq ft unit.

The $150,000 remodelling project – excluding furniture, fittings and furnishings – included a revamp of the kitchen and both bathrooms, overlaying the existing flooring with timber-look vinyl, installing a false ceiling and replacing all the internal doors.