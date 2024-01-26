The Chic Home: Maximalist HDB flat in Queenstown

SINGAPORE – Bright, bold and cosy, this HDB flat is the perfect fit for art-loving Yan Kai and Rachael, a civil servant couple in their 20s and 30s who wanted to be known only by their first names.

The 893 sq ft three-room resale unit in Queenstown was the first and only one the couple viewed. It was a serendipitous find that they loved for its quiet neighbourhood, lush greenery and view of the city skyline.

The couple initially thought of a minimalist or Japandi look, but soon realised they could not picture themselves living in such a home, and instead gravitated towards maximalism.

“We wanted to feature all sorts of odd shapes, bright colours and contrasting textures,” says Rachael.

Yan Kai adds: “We were looking for a designer who could help us make sense of our maximalist madness and work with the fixed elements and design themes we had in mind.”

Their search led to Insight.Out interior designer Mandy Low, who initially proposed an earthy palette with splashes of rich colour, but reworked the plan for something colourful but still comfortable to suit the couple.