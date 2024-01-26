The Chic Home: Maximalist HDB flat in Queenstown

Designer furnishings such as the String Furniture shelves and Kartell accessories add to the flat's creative vibe. PHOTO: INSIGHT.OUT STUDIO
Even with the spectrum of colours, the living area feels spacious. PHOTO: INSIGHT.OUT STUDIO
A mural wallpaper, Kingfisher by Flor Chedufau, pulls the tropical concept together. PHOTO: INSIGHT.OUT STUDIO

Home & Decor

Updated
23 min ago
Published
23 min ago

SINGAPORE – Bright, bold and cosy, this HDB flat is the perfect fit for art-loving Yan Kai and Rachael, a civil servant couple in their 20s and 30s who wanted to be known only by their first names.

The 893 sq ft three-room resale unit in Queenstown was the first and only one the couple viewed. It was a serendipitous find that they loved for its quiet neighbourhood, lush greenery and view of the city skyline.

The couple initially thought of a minimalist or Japandi look, but soon realised they could not picture themselves living in such a home, and instead gravitated towards maximalism.

“We wanted to feature all sorts of odd shapes, bright colours and contrasting textures,” says Rachael.

Yan Kai adds: “We were looking for a designer who could help us make sense of our maximalist madness and work with the fixed elements and design themes we had in mind.”

Their search led to Insight.Out interior designer Mandy Low, who initially proposed an earthy palette with splashes of rich colour, but reworked the plan for something colourful but still comfortable to suit the couple.

A velvet red Paipai sofa from Ligne Roset anchors the living area. PHOTO: INSIGHT.OUT STUDIO

One of the flat’s strengths is its full-height windows, which let in plenty of natural light. Its minimal structural walls also offer flexibility for reconfiguration, making up for the limited floor area.

The Invisible table from Kartell complements the pink Panton chairs from Vitra and creates a sense of space in the dining area. PHOTO: INSIGHT.OUT STUDIO

The design team removed the walls of one bedroom, creating an enlarged dining area for the couple to entertain.

This also freed up space for their collection of art, plants, books and vinyl records, which is primarily housed on the String shelves in the living area.

The couple’s collection of memorabilia, books, vinyl, art and plants gives the home a vibrant and dynamic feel. PHOTO: INSIGHT.OUT STUDIO

This vibrant collection contributes to the riot of colour in the living area.

The foyer, with the viridian green main door and orange household shelter door, gives visitors to the flat a taste of what is to come. Cement screed flooring serves as a neutral, yet visually textured, base.

Colours abound in the foyer, from the bright doors to the blue sideboard to the striped rug. PHOTO: INSIGHT.OUT STUDIO

After exploring a few colour schemes for the kitchen, the design team selected light blue laminates with bright orange semicircle handles sourced from Ikea, as well as glossy black granite countertops.

The orange handles, sourced from the children’s section in Ikea, add a playful touch to the kitchen. PHOTO: INSIGHT.OUT STUDIO

The couple were used to living in larger flats and found the lack of space challenging at first.

Yan Kai says: “We made the choice to convert one bathroom into a powder room and the other into a shower-only bathroom, so we could have a more spacious shower, and the double vanity we had envisioned for the powder room.”

The powder room features pigeon knobs, a terrazzo countertop and a double vanity. The mirror has been modified with a hanging rod, so it can be placed in front of the window. PHOTO: INSIGHT.OUT STUDIO

Like the shared spaces, the bathrooms and bedroom are awash in colour: sunny yellow for the powder room and red for the master bedroom.

The couple wanted to recreate a swimming pool for the master bathroom. They chose white walls to avoid overwhelming the space, which already had bright blue floor tiles.

The internal doors are painted in analogous colours to create a harmonious look. PHOTO: INSIGHT.OUT STUDIO

The designers also split the master bedroom into two sections with the placement of the wardrobe. LED lights have been added to its interior, so the couple need not switch on the downlights when one of them is in bed and the other is awake.

A striped rug adds a playful pattern to the master bedroom. PHOTO: INSIGHT.OUT STUDIO

After a four-month renovation period, the couple moved into their home in June 2022.

  • This article first appeared in the November 2023 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines. Check out the digital edition of Home & Decor on the App Store, Magzter or Google Play. Also, see more inspiring homes at homeanddecor.com.sg
More On This Topic
The Chic Home: Couple’s cosy coastal retreat in Sentosa Cove
The Chic Home: Expats’ River Valley condo a space to work from home

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top