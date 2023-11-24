Hidden treasures in home of Olio jewellery brand co-owner Aashna Singh

This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The November 2023 issue is out on newsstands now.

SINGAPORE – There is something inherently romantic about walk-up apartments.

Perhaps it is because they demand more effort and care to put together. The climb to reach their front door is a procession unto itself. Each item of decor must be chosen carefully to survive the journey upstairs.

When done right, a walk-up apartment should feel like a discovery. And Ms Aashna Singh and Mr Dhruv Sahgal’s home certainly is one.

Located opposite an abandoned temple in a Farrer Park neighbourhood populated by landed houses and low-rise private condominiums, it looks quaint and unassuming from the outside. But climb the building’s three flights of stairs and you will arrive at an airy, sun-drenched oasis lovingly decked out with biophilic elements and vintage furniture.