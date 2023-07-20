My perfect weekend with interior designer Nikki Hunt

Who: Mrs Nikki Hunt, who founded the award-winning interior design firm Design Intervention, specialises in creating luxury homes. The 56-year-old, who was born in London and has called Singapore home for nearly 30 years, recently became a Singapore citizen. She is married to Mr Stephen Hunt, 55, who works in the finance industry. The couple have a son, Jamie, 27, and a daughter, Sasha, 25.

From 2017 to 2018, Mrs Hunt co-hosted HGTV’s Come On In, a television series broadcast throughout the Asia-Pacific region that showcased savvy home makeovers.

In June, Design Intervention put Singapore on the world stage with two new International Property Awards – which recognise achievements in architecture, interior design and other areas of the property industry – for Best Kitchen Design and Best Apartment Design.

“My work week is a whirlwind of ideations, meetings and deadlines. So, when the weekend comes, just the thought of not having to rush is my greatest luxury.

On Saturday mornings, I start the day with a cup – or two – of espresso and enjoy having the time to take deep dives into the week’s news.

On weekdays, I have time to only skim each day’s headlines. But on Saturdays, I am able to indulge in in-depth reading, such as long-form features in The Economist magazine and news analyses from global leaders like The New York Times and The Guardian.

Another highlight is a morning walk with my husband along Singapore’s ecological corridors.

These walks are our cherished ‘couple time’. Amid the busyness of life, this is our pause button, a chance to reconnect, share and soak up the serenity of nature.

When I am home in Singapore in Bukit Timah, one of my favourite pastimes is to create visual feasts for the family, such as creating novel tablescapes.

There is a meditative quality in table art, from aligning the china and arranging the mats to folding the napkins and creating dramatic floral centrepieces.

I have found that creating theatre for dining does more than just set the stage for food. It subtly nudges everyone at the table to pause, set aside their mobile phones and appreciate the shared experience of a meal.

This blend of aesthetics, connection and simple pleasures makes for a perfect weekend.