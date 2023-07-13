My Perfect Weekend with actor Chua Enlai

Who: Actor Chua Enlai is best known for being part of satirical Channel 5 show The Noose (2007 to 2016). A veteran in the theatre scene, the 43-year-old Singaporean has appeared in more than 50 productions, including The Importance Of Being Earnest (2009), for which he won the Life! Theatre Award for Best Supporting Actor. An accomplished host, he has fronted events such as the National Day Parade in 2016 and President’s Star Charity in 2018 and 2019.

The popular entertainer is starring in Rookies’ Kitchen, a variety show that follows Chua and co-host Yang Guang Ke Le as they learn about international cuisines, such as Korean fare and French cooking, from celebrity chefs. The duo will then have to recreate a dish for guests. The 10-episode culinary series is showing on Channel 8 on Wednesdays at 8pm and on streaming platform mewatch.

“My perfect weekend rarely falls on a weekend. As an actor, my schedule can be quite unpredictable, so ‘weekends’ can be any day off.

I’m preparing for a mountain gorilla trekking trip to Bwindi Impenetrable Forest in Uganda in July, where you trek for hours deep into the forest to see gorillas in their natural habitat.

It will be the most active trip I have gone on. I am not usually one for travelling for outdoor adventures – I have no intention of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro – but I am braving it for the mountain gorillas.

I fell in love with seeing animals in the wild when I went on my first safari in South Africa in 2016 and saw leopards, lions and elephants.

Armed guards will be joining us in Uganda, so I am not too worried about safety.

I am more concerned about surviving the terrain. Spotting a wild animal is completely about luck and chance, so you may be trekking for 30 minutes or four hours before seeing your first gorilla. I am worried about slipping if it rains, getting stung by nettle, and contracting diseases such as malaria.

To prepare for the trip, I have been hiking up Bukit Timah Hill, which is the best proximate to a mountain you can get in Singapore.

If I have only an hour to spare, I head over to neighbourhoods like Bedok or Marine Parade, as I live in the East, to climb up and down the Housing Block flats.

I have been preparing without a personal trainer, which is hard because I have terrible self-discipline. I hike whenever I can, but my training is as random as my schedule.