Interior designer Nikki Hunt: ‘Colour is emotion’

SINGAPORE – Filled with lush fabrics, bright colours and beautiful details, Ms Nikki Hunt’s home is a true labour of love created with both beauty and intent.

When one meets the Britain-born interior designer who owns and heads Design Intervention, an interior design and architectural consultancy she founded in 2004, it becomes apparent how her design philosophy and attention to detail have culminated in this inspiring abode.

Ms Hunt and her husband, who works in finance, bought their home almost 20 years ago.

Tucked away in a quiet part of Bukit Timah, the house took 18 months to build from the ground up. They were inspired by the classic pre-war British army bungalows that were built in Singapore between 1900 and 1940.

Ms Hunt studied historical homes to recreate the details.

“What I like most about this style is that it resonates strength. These homes were built for the army, so there are few frivolous or fussy details such as expensive stone cladding. They are simply constructed and, above all, practical; perfectly suited to our weather, with pitched roofs and generous eaves that protect against monsoon rains. The architectural lines are also masculine and strong,” she says.

Another factor that appealed to her is that such bungalows have endured for over a century. “They evoke a strong sense of permanence – they are a constant in our ever-changing world, like a beloved grandfather who is always there, waiting to welcome you home,” she adds.

Her house has been renovated and redesigned several times in its lifespan.

The most recent one was done post-Covid-19, when she realised how important it was to create a restful oasis at home, including ample working, dining and living spaces for everyone in the family, which includes her husband, 25-year-old daughter and their dog Simba. Her son, 27, who studies in Britain, is back only during the holidays.