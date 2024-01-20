From ‘high-class’ nightclubs to disco fever

Pebble Bar (1963)

Pebble Bar, which was also known as Pebbles Bar, opened in 1963 at the Singapura Forum Hotel, the site of the current Forum The Shopping Mall.

The hotel was the first local hospitality venture by the late property tycoon Ng Teng Fong, who founded Far East Organization in 1960. It cost Mr Ng $5.5 million to build the hotel then.

Besides being the first local hotel to be managed by an international hotel chain, the InterContinental Hotels Group, it was also the first to open a 24-hour coffee shop.

Pebble Bar initially attracted British residents, as well as foreign businessmen staying at the hotel, but later became a vibrant live-performance venue dominated by local band Tania in the mid-1970s.

Fronted by Zul Sutan with flamboyant vocalist Alban de Souza, and supported by bandmates such as bassist Ibrahim Zainal, Tania painted their faces with glitter dust like American band Kiss and performed chart toppers to a packed venue every night.