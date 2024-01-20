Orchard Road gears up for a new era

SINGAPORE – A significant chapter in Singapore’s entertainment history came to a close with the shuttering of nightlife outlets at Orchard Towers in late 2023.

Its vice-tainted location at 400 Orchard Road is a shadow of the sophisticated cabaret performances that played there and made headlines in the 1960s.

But Orchard Road was always destined to be a great street for all sorts of commerce.

In 1968, it grabbed headlines around the world when Singapore’s first entertainment complex called the Tropicana Theatre Restaurant and Niteclub opened in Scotts Road.

It was Orchard Road’s first major attraction, which later paved the way for the thoroughfare’s journey in transforming itself into one of the world’s foremost retail and fashion draws, on a par with Fifth Avenue in New York and the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

The nightspot was the culmination of a series of talks in the 1960s between the Singapore Tourist Promotion Board (STPB), now called Singapore Tourism Board (STB), and the local business community. They were aimed at adding buzz to the street, which in the 1960s was popular as a grocery-shopping haunt, with colonial-era supermarkets such as Fitzpatrick’s and Cold Storage.

There was also a cinema hall called Pavilion, mainly for the British to catch up on Hollywood hit films and drink whisky at the same time.

STPB collaborated with property developer Shaw Sung Ching to come up with early sketches for Tropicana in 1966, which turned out to be a game changer.

The classy Tropicana, with its fine dining and topless European troupes, was a shot in the arm for then-sleepy Orchard Road. International royalty, celebrities and jet-setters downed a mouthful at its sophisticated fine-dining restaurants, then were later in for an eyeful at the nightclub’s nightly shows.

When it was officially opened by then-STPB chairman P.H. Meadows, on March 30, 1968, on a 25,000 sq ft plot, Mr Shaw declared that for the first time, the Republic was on an equal footing with world-class nightclubs with cabaret shows in Asia, such as the Mikado in Tokyo.

“We believe that such a complex will not only meet the needs of the most demanding nightclub-goer, but also become another reason for the international traveller to want to come to Singapore,” said the late Mr Shaw, a Shanghai-trained architect who made his fortune in the construction sector after arriving in Singapore. He died in 2003 at the age of 93.

Tropicana was such a success that it was fully booked every night for its first three years. It closed in 1989 after stiff competition from topless revues at Neptune Theatre Restaurant in Collyer Quay and Golden Million at Peninsula Hotel.

Tropicana’s allure also began to fade after a new music phenomenon called disco swept the world with its throbbing music and catchy lyrics. This new entertainment wave coincided with Singapore’s hotel construction boom of the late 1960s and 1970s.