World’s 50 Best Bars in Singapore: Hottest guest shifts and events to catch

SINGAPORE – With the World’s 50 Best Bars ceremony taking place at Pasir Panjang Power Station on Tuesday, local bars and alcohol brands are organising a slew of guest shifts and parties in the coming days.

This means that the world’s top mixologists will be showing off their signature creations and promoting their home bars right here in Singapore.

So, if you have ever wanted to have an international cocktail experience without leaving the island’s shores, now is your chance.

The Straits Times rounds up the most exciting events for local cocktail lovers to look out for.

1. Paradiso (Barcelona) at Origin Bar