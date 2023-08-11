Design News: Singapore Design Week returns; Raffles Place Park family reverie

SINGAPORE – Look out for design events such as the upcoming Singapore Design Week and Unwind@Raffles Place, as well as check out Dyson’s new robot vacuum.
Singapore Design Week
Singapore Design Week, one of Asia’s top design festivals, returns from Sept 21 to Oct 1 at the National Design Centre in Middle Road, as well as at other locations across the island.
Organised by DesignSingapore Council, the festival comprises Design Districts – which will be set up in Bras Basah Bugis, Marina Bay and Orchard Road – as well as numerous Design Community locations showcasing the festival’s theme, Better By Design.
One of the highlights is the second edition of Emerge@Find, a three-day South-east Asian design talent showcase from Sept 21 to 23 that brings together more than 50 regional designers. These include Chini Lichangco from Chini Studio in the Philippines as well as home-grown names such as Melvin Ong from Desinere.
Visitors will also see a mix of returning and new designers from Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam.
The Emerge@Find fair is curated by Ms Suzy Annetta, founding editor-in-chief of Design Anthology magazine, who presents this year’s theme, Craft + Industry: Man + Machine, through hundreds of products ranging from artisanal collectibles to mass-produced designs.
Info: Go to sdw.sg
Family reverie at Raffles Place Park
Unwind @ Raffles Place is back for its second edition from Aug 18 to 19 at Raffles Place Park with shopping and entertainment for families.
The famed business district sheds its corporate facade with the theme, Feel At Home At Raffles Place. There is an Artisan Market curated by local event management company, Sunday Social, which features 24 local brands daily in a picnic-themed space.
And for the house-proud, there is a range of environmentally friendly lifestyle wares from local design studio Chokmah, such as its Forever Bloom and Terrazzo Collections. The studio repurposes offcuts – including from jesmonite, a toxin-free material made of eco-friendly resin and gypsum – from both its workshop and production facility.
In partnership with artist collective Play, a multisensory art space will be set up in the park for children.
Info: Go to rafflesplace.sg or follow @RafflesPlaceSG on social media platforms for the updates.
More powerful Dyson robot vacuum
Dyson recently unveiled the Dyson 360 Vis Nav in Singapore, an intelligent robot vacuum cleaner with six times the suction of other robot vacuums, it says.
The vacuum cleaner, which has 26 sensors that perform specific tasks, including obstacle avoidance and detecting walls to clean right to the edge, was developed by a team of engineers across Dyson campuses in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the Philippines and Malaysia.
The global technology company has succeeded in boosting suction with its proprietary Hyperdymium motor, which spins up to 110,000 revolutions per minute to deliver six times the suction of any other robot vacuum in the market.
It is also engineered with the Dyson Simultaneous Localisation and Mapping technology, which comprises a fisheye camera lens with 360-degree vision for a panoramic view of the home. This allows the robot to intelligently recognise where it has been and see where to clean next.
Info: The Dyson 360 Vis Nav, priced at $1,999, is available at Dyson Demo stores or online at dyson.com.sg