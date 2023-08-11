Design News: Singapore Design Week returns; Raffles Place Park family reverie

SINGAPORE – Look out for design events such as the upcoming Singapore Design Week and Unwind@Raffles Place, as well as check out Dyson’s new robot vacuum.

Singapore Design Week

Singapore Design Week, one of Asia’s top design festivals, returns from Sept 21 to Oct 1 at the National Design Centre in Middle Road, as well as at other locations across the island.

Organised by DesignSingapore Council, the festival comprises Design Districts – which will be set up in Bras Basah Bugis, Marina Bay and Orchard Road – as well as numerous Design Community locations showcasing the festival’s theme, Better By Design.

One of the highlights is the second edition of Emerge@Find, a three-day South-east Asian design talent showcase from Sept 21 to 23 that brings together more than 50 regional designers. These include Chini Lichangco from Chini Studio in the Philippines as well as home-grown names such as Melvin Ong from Desinere.

Visitors will also see a mix of returning and new designers from Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam.

The Emerge@Find fair is curated by Ms Suzy Annetta, founding editor-in-chief of Design Anthology magazine, who presents this year’s theme, Craft + Industry: Man + Machine, through hundreds of products ranging from artisanal collectibles to mass-produced designs.

Info: Go to sdw.sg

Family reverie at Raffles Place Park

