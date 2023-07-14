Design News: Take a luxury train ride, catch the Young Designer Award and check out Sony and Zoom’s tie-up

Savour Malaysia’s architecture, culture and cuisine on a luxury train



The famed Eastern & Oriental Express (E&O) – a Belmond Train, South-east Asia – returns to the tracks in February 2024 with two new itineraries departing from Singapore and through Malaysia’s changing landscapes: the Essence of Malaysia from November to February, and Wild Malaysia from March to October.

It will leave Singapore’s Woodlands station, taking in destinations such as Penang, Langkawi and, for the first time, the Taman Negara National Park, before heading back to Singapore.

The E&O will feature 15 restyled carriages, including eight sleeping cars, two restaurant cars, a Piano Bar Car and its signature open-air Observation Car.

Its restyled interiors showcase contemporary grandeur with ornate marquetry, as well as Malaysian embroidery and oriental silk. The cabins are conceptualised as warm sanctuaries with cherry wood panelling. There are three cabin categories – Pullman, State and Presidential – that have air-conditioning and en-suite facilities.

The Pullman cabins are inspired by Kuala Lumpur, with red sofas juxtaposed with blue cushions, drapery and pelmets. Meanwhile, the State cabins pay homage to Penang’s marine locale with a bright blue and green palette. The Presidential cabins feature gold and embroidered accents.

Info: The three-night Essence of Malaysia and Wild Malaysia packages are each priced from $4,516 a person and include meals, drinks and entertainment. For more details, go to belmond.com

Eighth Young Designer Award celebrates local talent



Ms Lee Xin Yi of Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts won the eighth Young Designer Award on Thursday night.

The 20-year-old student was awarded a cash prize of $1,000 from window and door systems specialist Sapphire Windows, and a Macbook Air laptop from AkzoNobel (Dulux Paints), the award sponsors of the competition.

She impressed judges with her modern and empathetic approach to a challenge that required designers to create a home interior for a family with two children and an aged grandmother.