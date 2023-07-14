Design News: Take a luxury train ride, catch the Young Designer Award and check out Sony and Zoom’s tie-up

Savour Malaysia’s architecture, culture and cuisine on a luxury train
The famed Eastern & Oriental Express (E&O) – a Belmond Train, South-east Asia – returns to the tracks in February 2024 with two new itineraries departing from Singapore and through Malaysia’s changing landscapes: the Essence of Malaysia from November to February, and Wild Malaysia from March to October.
It will leave Singapore’s Woodlands station, taking in destinations such as Penang, Langkawi and, for the first time, the Taman Negara National Park, before heading back to Singapore.
The E&O will feature 15 restyled carriages, including eight sleeping cars, two restaurant cars, a Piano Bar Car and its signature open-air Observation Car.
Its restyled interiors showcase contemporary grandeur with ornate marquetry, as well as Malaysian embroidery and oriental silk. The cabins are conceptualised as warm sanctuaries with cherry wood panelling. There are three cabin categories – Pullman, State and Presidential – that have air-conditioning and en-suite facilities.
The Pullman cabins are inspired by Kuala Lumpur, with red sofas juxtaposed with blue cushions, drapery and pelmets. Meanwhile, the State cabins pay homage to Penang’s marine locale with a bright blue and green palette. The Presidential cabins feature gold and embroidered accents.
Info: The three-night Essence of Malaysia and Wild Malaysia packages are each priced from $4,516 a person and include meals, drinks and entertainment. For more details, go to belmond.com
Eighth Young Designer Award celebrates local talent
Ms Lee Xin Yi of Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts won the eighth Young Designer Award on Thursday night.
The 20-year-old student was awarded a cash prize of $1,000 from window and door systems specialist Sapphire Windows, and a Macbook Air laptop from AkzoNobel (Dulux Paints), the award sponsors of the competition.
She impressed judges with her modern and empathetic approach to a challenge that required designers to create a home interior for a family with two children and an aged grandmother.
Three winners were selected at a ceremony at Sapphire Windows offices in Loyang Drive.
More than 200 entries were sent in this year by students from Temasek Polytechnic, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, LaSalle College of the Arts, Raffles Design Institute, Singapore Republic Polytechnic and the National University of Singapore.
The Young Designer Award is organised by a team led by Ms Nikki Hunt, founder of multi-award winning interior design firm Design Intervention. Her firm is also registered with The British Institute of Interior Design, the only professional institute for interior designers in the United Kingdom.
The competition helps promote residential design as a career choice for students who may want an option besides hospitality and commercial design, which are the main types of design taught in schools.
The social responsibility initiative by Design Intervention was initiated in 2015 with the support of Design Singapore Council, a subsidiary of the Economic Development Board.
Info: To see the winning works, go to str.sg/iwRM
Sony and Zoom video call collaboration
Sony Electronics has tied up with Zoom Video Communications to allow users to easily video-call friends, family and colleagues from their own living rooms.
Sony’s Bravia is the first television brand to support the Zoom For TV app on Google Play Store.
With Zoom on Bravia TVs, users can communicate through the big screen via three simple steps: Attach the Bravia Cam to a compatible Sony TV, install the Zoom application and launch with the TV remote.
Sony’s Bravia Cam is designed with advanced features such as Ambient Optimisation Pro, which recognises where the user is in the room and how far he or she is from the TV, and adjusts sound and picture settings accordingly.
Other features include Gesture Control, which allows for uninterrupted control without a remote; Proximity Alert, which stops children from sitting too close to the screen; and Auto Power Saving Mode, which dims the screen when there are no viewers.
Info: For prices and compatible Sony Bravia TV models, go to the Sony Online Store at str.sg/iwRQ