Design News: Orchid Show’s free marketplace, new alfresco space at Raffles Hotel

Orchid Show includes free MarketPlace

An orchid and gardening MarketPlace at the Orchid Show will showcase blooms from more than 50 vendors from famed orchid-growing areas such as Ecuador, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan and Thailand.

The Orchid Show will be held from Aug 16 to 20 at the Singapore Expo as part of the 14th Asia Pacific Orchid Conference, which is organised by the National Parks Board and the Orchid Society of South East Asia.

The 2023 event – with the theme Diversity, Conservation, Culture – comprises the showcase and a four-day conference programme. It is the first time the conference will be held here since the event’s inaugural edition in 1984.

The Orchid Show will also feature exhibits by the Floral Designers Society (Singapore) and Ikebana International Singapore Chapter 135, a floral fashion showcase by ITE College Central students, and an Orchid Plant Competition.

Info: Entry to the MarketPlace is free. Tickets to the main Orchid Show start at $15 for single-day adult admission, from Sistic (go.gov.sg/apoc14-orchidshow). Members of the public get an early-bird discount of 10 per cent off the published rate for the show until Monday (July 31). For more details, go to go.gov.sg/apoc14

