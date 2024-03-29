Design News: Gardens by the Bay’s night sakura display and Powerpuff Girls’ 25th anniversary

View cherry blossoms from day to night

For the first time, visitors to the much-anticipated Sakura floral display at Gardens by the Bay will be able to take in the beauty of cherry blooms from day to night.

The installation at the ninth Sakura floral display at the Flower Dome evokes the traditional charms of the Japanese city of Kyoto with a yozakura (night sakura) viewing experience.

There are about 140 cherry blossom trees showcasing more than 40 varieties, including crowd favourites such as Prunus Accolade, known for its abundant clusters of pink blooms; and Prunus Kiku Shidare, with its distinctive weeping form.

Trees are specially lit for the yozakura effect. There are also light projections designed to appear only when the sky starts to darken.

One of the highlights is a replica of the city’s grand Kinkakuji Temple, where visitors are invited to step in and imagine what it feels to be inside the actual Zen Buddhist landmark, which is a Unesco World Heritage Site.

The essence of life in Kyoto is also conveyed through a traditional thatched house reminiscent of picture-postcard ones from Miyama, a village known for its old-world charm.

Gardens by the Bay’s chief executive Felix Loh says that the affection that Singaporeans have for Japanese culture has made the Sakura floral display “a beloved event”.

He adds: “Together with the Japanese cultural fringe programmes and the much-anticipated return of Anime Garden, this year’s sakura season promises to be an exciting and unforgettable one.”

Info: Go to gardensbythebay.com.sg

